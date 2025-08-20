Caitlin Clark has not played for the Indiana Fever since suffering a groin injury on July 15, but that's apparently not the only injury she's dealing with. During a workout in Phoenix on August 7, Clark tweaked her ankle, according to Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files, adding to her injury-riddled sophomore season.

According to Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star, the injury was a "mild bone bruise" that didn't add any time to Clark's timetable to return. Still, for a player who has dealt with a quad injury and two groin injuries this season, adding an ankle injury on top to slow progress she may have been making only adds to her frustration at what is becoming a lost season.

Clark's ankle injury happened on the same day the Fever lost Sydney Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) for the season, as their road trip to Phoenix became a nightmare. Since then, the Fever also lost Sophie Cunningham for the year with a torn MCL, as Indiana is now playing without most of its guard rotation.

Clark only appeared in 13 games for the Fever this season, and combined with their other injury issues, what the Fever hoped was a breakout year as a contender turned into a year scrapping just to make the postseason. Indiana is sixth in the WNBA standings at 19-16, only 2.5 games up on the ninth-place LA Sparks.