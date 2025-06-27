Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark will miss her second straight game with a left groin injury, the team announced ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Clark previously missed Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks as a result of an awkward fall late in a Tuesday win against the Seattle Storm. In 31 minutes, Clark was limited to a season-low six points on 3-of-13 shooting. She also missed all six of her 3-point attempts -- her third game this season without a make from beyond the arc.

The Fever's next WNBA regular-season game is July 3 against the Aces, but they play the Lynx two days before for the Commissioner's Cup. Clark previously missed five games while recovering from a quad injury she suffered in May.

Clark is still averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game, even if her shooting has trailed off in recent weeks. She's made just one of her last 23 shots from deep and her season 3-point percentage has dipped to 29.5%. She also led all players with 515,993 votes on the early ballot for the WNBA All-Star game.

"That's exactly what the league needs is people excited about that type of stuff and wanting to be involved and feeling like their vote really counts and feeling like they can make an impact on the All-Star Game," Clark said of the All-Star voting. "It's really exciting to see and hopefully as we continue to go here year, to year, to year it just continues to grow."

It's been a busy time for the Fever after they waived six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday. Indiana signed guard Aari McDonald, who averaged 11 points in three games on a hardship waiver for the Fever earlier in the season, in a corresponding move.