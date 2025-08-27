WNBA legend Lisa Leslie believes the Indiana Fever should take the cautious route with Caitlin Clark, even as the franchise pushes for just its second playoff berth in nine seasons. Clark missed her 16th consecutive game Tuesday with a right groin injury suffered back on July 15, the latest in a string of setbacks that have limited her to just 13 appearances this season.

She also suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle during an Aug. 7 workout. While Clark has progressed to non-contact drills at shootaround, she has yet to return to full practice, and the Fever have not provided a timetable for her return.

"She could provide an amazing boost, but again, I'm just gonna put my coach's hat on, my GM hat on," Leslie said on CBS Sports' "We Need to Talk." "You want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career. I'm just thinking, me personally, I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season."

The Fever, currently clinging to the sixth playoff spot, face a critical stretch with just six games remaining in the regular season. A win Tuesday against the Seattle Storm helped keep them alive in the postseason race, but injuries have left the roster thin. Sydney Colson (torn ACL), Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL) are all out for the year, putting more pressure on Clark should she return.

When will Caitlin Clark return from injury? Fever coach explains what needs to happen for star to suit up Jack Maloney

Clark's absence has clearly affected the Fever's performance. The team is 8-5 with her in the lineup and 11-13 without. Her injuries have included a left quad strain earlier in the season, the current right groin injury and the recent ankle bone bruise, marking a sophomore campaign interrupted at nearly every turn. Despite the setbacks, she remains a statistical force, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

"The only reason why I say that is because I had the injury that she had," Leslie said. "That deep groin injury is nothing to play around with. It can feel like you've never had it, you make one move, one cut -- boom -- she's back in the same spot. I don't know that it's worth risking it. If they get the eighth spot and you get into the playoffs, is it really worth looking at Minnesota in Round 1? I don't know. That's just my opinion."

Fever coach Stephanie White has emphasized a careful, day-to-day approach, prioritizing Clark's long-term health over a short-term playoff push. As the Fever head into a pivotal West Coast road trip, the balance between chasing a postseason berth and protecting their star guard remains a challenge.