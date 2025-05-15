Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, commissioner Cathy Engelbert is singing the praises of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Engelbert called Clark the "most popular athlete in America," and discussed the "balance" between promoting her and the league's other stars.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and last season's Rookie of the Year, was, and still is, a driving force behind the league's surge in popularity over the last year. Fans have flocked to see Clark and the Fever in record numbers, both in person and on TV.

As exciting and fruitful as that has been for the league, there are 12 other teams and numerous other stars who deserve a share of the spotlight.

"It is a balance, but she's a generational talent," Engelbert said. "No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W. And there's no denying that impact. Not just in the WNBA, but the world of sports. [NBA commissioner] Adam [Silver] and I talk all the time about this, she's the most popular athlete in America."

"But again, you do want to balance it," Engelbert continued. "Because obviously, we saw what happened with JuJu Watkins getting hurt. You want to balance making sure that you're also promoting your other stars like an A'ja WIlson, like a Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier... That's why this year is sustain and gain. Sustain the momentum we had last year and gain even more new viewers."

Clark and the Fever will be front and center this season, with 41 of their 44 games set for national TV. That is, of course, a record, as prior to this season the league had never even played more than 40 games in a season.

The Fever will tip off their 2025 campaign on Saturday against the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.