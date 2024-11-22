Caitlin Clark has been a leader in the rising popularity of women's basketball, but the WNBA Rookie of the Year is also getting involved in other women's sports. Clark has joined an ownership group trying to bring the NWSL to Cincinnati, according to the bid team in the city.

Cincinnati is a finalist for the next NWSL expansion team, and Clark is now among those pushing for the city to get a professional women's soccer club. The bid is led by the owners of MLS club FC Cincinnati, and Clark has added some star power to the group.

In a statement, the NWSL bid team said Clark's influence on women's sports will only bolster their pitch for an expansion club.

"The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women's professional soccer team to our city," the NWSL Cincinnati bid team said.

"Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL."

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, just completed one of the greatest rookie seasons in WNBA history. Clark broke the league's rookie scoring record with 769 points, and she became the first rookie to earn first-team All-WNBA honors since Candace Parker in 2008.

Clark isn't the only superstar trying to grow women's sports around the country. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a current NWSL owner, is part of an ownership group trying to bring the WNBA to Kansas City.