Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark took a break from her offseason training to try her hand at a new gig on Wednesday night: sports photographer. Clark was seated on the floor on the baseline, camera in hand when the Indiana Pacers welcomed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Before the game, Clark got started by taking photos of injured Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade. That prompted Clark's friend and photographer, Bri Lewerke, to post, "Caitlin learning in real time the struggle of taking a close-up photo when you're using a 70-200 lens."

"Don't doubt me. Wait till u see the product," Clark replied. As it turned out, she's a quick learner. Here is some of her work, featuring James:

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear we have the photos -- at least not yet -- that she took late in the second half when James was arguing with the refs, which was captured in a funny moment on the broadcast.

Clark met James for the first time last spring, and prior to the 2025 WNBA season the NBA's all-time leading scorer posted photos of them together on Instagram, wishing her good luck. He also celebrated her season-opening triple-double with another social media post.

"I don't really get too starstruck from people, and that was like a moment that I was like pretty ...," Clark said last May after meeting James. "I knew I was going to meet him when I was coming to the game, and that's like one of my idols, like LeBron is the GOAT to me. So, I don't know, it was just like a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back, and for him to go out of his way and like wish me luck on the season.

"And he really does follow the WNBA, and he watches, and he loves and appreciates basketball, and he loves and appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play. I mean, it's just really cool. I saw that. ... He's my favorite player of all time. ... I don't get too starstruck, but he's one of those people that I did."

Clark also took some Pacers photos on Thursday, including one of Jay Huff throwing down a slam with Luka Dončić on the scene.

"Yeah, I saw her," Dončić said after putting up 43 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Lakers to a 137-130 victory. He added that he doesn't have a relationship with Clark, but does enjoy watching her play. "I'm a big fan for sure. I watch a lot of games. Definitely her hooping is great to watch. For sure gotta go to a game to see her."

A series of injuries derailed Clark's sophomore WNBA season, but she returned to action earlier this month with Team USA at a FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico. She was named MVP of the event and looks to be fully healthy ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, which will go on as scheduled after the league and the players union agreed to new collective bargaining agreement.

Clark and the Fever will tip off their 2026 season on May 9 at home against the Dallas Wings and 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.