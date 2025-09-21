The WNBA fined Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark for Instagram comments made following her team's 77-60 first-round win over the Atlanta Dream. The Fever advanced to the WNBA playoff semifinals after taking a decisive Game 3, sparking Clark's public reveal of her fine on social media.

Clark said the WNBA docked her $200. She mocked the disciplinary action, saying Indiana's injured stars on the bench will be even louder in the next round.

"BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Clark wrote.

Last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year missed most of her second season due to injury. She made two previous comments that appeared innocent, but the league had other plans.

Clark wrote "Refs couldn't stop us" and "Elite bench mob" on a Fever's Instagram post after Game 2 against the Dream, sparking reaction from the WNBA.

Injured Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham joined Clark in laughter.

"That's gonna really break the bank for her," Cunningham wrote. "Starting a GoFundMe now!"

Sidelined with several lower-body injuries, Clark hasn't played since mid-July and will miss the rest of the postseason with Indiana three wins away from reaching the title series.

Limited in Year 2 with the Fever, Clark's been bothered by quad issues, a left and right groin strain and a left ankle ailment. She's played in only 13 games and missed both the Commissioner's Cup championship and All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

During her limited time on the floor, Clark averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists, but struggled with her shot. Clark's 36.7% success clip from the field — including a 27.9% from 3-point range — was a career-low dating back to her days at Iowa as college basketball's leading scorer.

"I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty," Clark wrote after announcing she would miss the rest of the season. "This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year."

Clark is one of five Fever players sidelined with a season-ending injury, joining Chloe Bibby (knee), Sydney Colson (torn ACL), Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Cunningham (torn MCL).

Indiana's Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces is set for Sunday afternoon. The winner of the best-of-5 playoff series advances to the WNBA Championship.