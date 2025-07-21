Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is not expected to play when the WNBA season resumes Tuesday as she continues to recover from a groin injury that plagued her most of the season. Clark was unable to participate in the WNBA's 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game, though she was in attendance inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana's home stadium.

"She's going to see some doctors and get more tests early in the week," Fever coach Stephanie White said. "I don't expect her to be available on Tuesday, so we're just going to take it one day at a time and let her get evaluations early this week and then, once we've done that, hopefully we'll have more of a clear vision of what it looks like."

Clark's right groin issue is the latest in a string of soft tissue injuries that the former No. 1 overall pick endured through her second WNBA season. In May, she strained her left quad in a loss to the New York Liberty and missed five games. She strained her left groin in a June 24 win against the Seattle Storm and did not return to the court until July 9.

Clark missed 10 of the Fever's 23 regular season games and has seen her production dip as a result. She's hitting just 36.7% of her shots from the field, including 27.9% from 3-point range, while averaging 16.5 points per game.

"These soft tissue injuries, sometimes nag until you can actually have time to really allow to heal in the offseason," White said.

The Fever (12-11) play at the New York Liberty (15-6) tomorrow night.