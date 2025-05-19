Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark opened the 2025 WNBA season in style over the weekend with her third-career triple-double in a blowout win over the Chicago Sky. Clark finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to tie Candace Parker for the third-most triple-doubles in league history.

Shortly after Indiana's win, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James praised Clark on social media for her standout performance, congratulating the WNBA star on her triple-double. That message from James prompted Clark to call him the "greatest basketball player of all time."

"That's one of my idols, LeBron is the GOAT to me," Clark said during her Monday media availability. "... He really does follow the WNBA. He watches and he loves and appreciates basketball and he loves and appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play. I didn't see it before the game, but a lot of people sent it to me."

On the eve of the Fever's season opener last weekend, James posted on Instagram a picture of the basketball megastars together with the caption, "Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!!" Clark and James, who are both Nike athletes, met each other earlier this spring.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of Iowa, captured Rookie of the Year honors last season after averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds. Clark and the Fever face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.