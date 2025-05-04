Caitlin Clark's two worlds collided on Sunday when the Indiana Fever traveled to Iowa to take on the Brazilian national team in a preseason game. As expected, the Fever had a comfortable afternoon, and cruised to a 108-44 win in front of a sold-out crowd.

Playing in her first game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City since she graduated last year, Clark finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists on 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from downtown, in 19 minutes of action.

"They always exceed [my expectations]. They were amazing," Clark said of the Iowa fans. "Just really thankful to be able to come back here and appreciate this place and these fans. It was as loud as it gets when we went on that 8-0 run to start the game. Just thankful."

Clark did not play in Unrivaled or overseas during the offseason, and was ruled out of the Fever's first preseason contest due to a leg injury, so this was her first game action since Sept. 25, 2024, when Indiana was eliminated from the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun.

It didn't take long for her to get into the action. On just the second possession of the game, Clark used a double drag screen in semi-transition and pulled up for a deep 3-pointer that caught nothing but net.

That was the start of a great day for the 2024 Rookie of the Year, whose long-range shooting and brilliant playmaking was on full display. Whether it was in transition or in the halfcourt out of the pick-and-roll, Clark showed why she set the WNBA's single-season assist record last season as a rookie. Her five assists don't tell the full story of just how in command she was of the offense.

Late in the third quarter, Clark took one last opportunity to put on a show for the fans. She drained a pull-up 3-pointer from a few feet beyond the spot on the floor where she broke the women's Division I scoring record during her senior season with the Hawkeyes, which is now marked with a "22" decal.

"Well [Fever coach Stephanie White] said, 'I'm gonna take you out,' and then it was a two-for-one situation so I knew I could get one up," Clark said. "So I was like, 'ah, why not,' they let me dribble into it. I always am further back than I actually think, but yeah, happy it went in."

In case there was any doubt, Clark is still a unique offensive talent and must-watch TV.

Before the game, Clark said she was "really thankful," for the opportunity to return to Iowa for a game, and hopes it will become an annual tradition. While the game was not competitive, the event was an overall success, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Fever back in Iowa City next year.