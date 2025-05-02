Training camps for all WNBA teams opened last week, and soon preseason games will get underway. One of the most anticipated preseason tilts, not only this season, but in the history of the league, will take place Sunday when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return to Iowa for a matchup with the Brazilian national team.

This will be Clark's first game in Iowa City since she graduated last year, and is part of the growing trend of WNBA teams returning to their star players' college campuses for preseason games. Clark, of course, set countless records during her time in school and led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship games.

Chicago Sky vs. Brazil: Where to watch Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith's WNBA preseason game at LSU campus Jack Maloney

The game will also allow veteran forward Damiris Dantas to play against her national team. Dantas, who is beginning her second season with the Fever, is a native of Brazil.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Brazilian national team

Date: Sunday, May 4 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

What the players are saying

"I'm really excited. It should be fun. I can't believe it's already here," Clark said during the Fever's media day on Wednesday. "I honestly haven't been back to Iowa City a ton since I left a year ago now. Only been back a couple times, once for a football game and once for my jersey retirement. So it'll be fun to get back there, see some of my former teammates, my friends that are there, a lot of my family will be coming. I know they're excited.

"I warned everybody, there's not air conditioning in Carver-Hawkeye [Arena]. Usually don't play basketball games in May, so hopefully it stays a little cool in there. I don't know what the humidity's looking like, but we'll see how it goes, might be a little toasty."

Why the game matters

This is a preseason game, and not even one against another WNBA team, so the outcome is irrelevant. However, the Fever made a number of changes, both on and off the court this winter, and this will be one of the first times to see the new group in action. (They play their first preseason game Saturday vs. the Washington Mystics).

Stephanie White was hired as their new coach, while veterans such as DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham were brought in to give the team some much-needed experience and defensive ability. We'll get to see how all of those new pieces mesh with the Fever's young core of Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark's return to Iowa, where she is revered, is also sure to be a spectacle.