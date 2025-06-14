Skip to Main Content

Caitlin Clark returns with huge performance as Fever hand Liberty first loss: Takeaways from Indiana's win

The Fever got back to .500 behind Clark's emphatic return

By
1 min read

Rust was not an issue for Caitlin Clark on Saturday afternoon, as she returned from a five-game absence in style to help the Indiana Fever defeat the New York Liberty, 102-88. Clark finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, and tied her career-high with seven 3-pointers, as the Fever handed the reigning champions their first loss of the season. 

"[Fever coach Stephanie White] got me a couple of breathers. I feel strong, I felt good," Clark said of her first game in three weeks. "I thought we played a good game. I thought there was a lot we can still improve on, which is really positive for us. But that's how the Fever are supposed to play basketball: uptempo, unselfish, working for your teammates, so really proud of our group."

The Liberty were on fire early and needed less than five minutes to build a double-digit lead. Their advantage wouldn't last long, however, as Clark led the Fever back into the game with a barrage of 3-pointers late in the first quarter. The Fever then pulled ahead in the second quarter to take the lead at the half. 

It was all Liberty coming out of the break, and they scored the first nine points of the second half to retake the lead. Once again, however, the Fever had a response. They scored the next 19 points to take the lead for good. The Liberty fought back to briefly make things interesting again early in the fourth, but could get no closer than three points, as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston closed the show for the Fever. 

With the win, the Fever improved to 5-5 on the season, while the Liberty fell to 9-1. Here are some key takeaways:

Clark shows no signs of rust

Prior to this three-week absence, Clark had not missed a game since high school, and had played in 185 consecutive games dating back to her freshman season at Iowa. Everyone was curious about how she would respond after the first extended absence of her career. Would she pick up where she left off? Or would she need a few games to get back into a rhythm?

It turned out to be the former. Clark was incredible, particularly in the first half. Her barrage of 3-pointers late in the first quarter was one of the best moments of her professional career to date, and she had the Fever's offense back on track immediately. There were no issues getting clean looks with Clark operating the offense.

"I thought we did a really good job getting the ball into the paint and then kicking it out, which you know, percentage-wise it goes up way more," Clark said. "I'm really proud of our group. I thought we got high percentage looks. When they are wide open it's much easier to knock them down. So just really unselfish and it let to a lot of really good shots for us."

Clark finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, and went 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Her 25 points in the first half were the most she's scored in a single half in her career, her 32 points were a new season high and her seven 3s tied a career high. Not a bad way to return from injury.

Mitchell and Boston dominate the fourth quarter

It was the Caitlin Clark show in the first half, and neither Kelsey Mitchell nor Aliyah Boston were making much of an impact. That all changed in the fourth quarter, however, as Mitchell and Boston stepped up to dominate the final frame and ensure that the Fever walked away with a much-needed victory. 

Early in the fourth, the Liberty cut the deficit to just three points. The Fever responded with an immediate 8-0 run conducted by Mitchell and Boston to push their advantage back to double digits. It would not fall below that mark the rest of the game. Together, Mitchell and Boston either scored or assisted on 20 of the Fever's 22 points in the fourth quarter. 

MItchell finished the day with 22 points, 10 of which came in the fourth, while Boston put up 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a strong all-around effort. 

Liberty can't overcome absences of Jones and Fiebich 

Earlier this week, the Liberty announced that starting forward Leonie Fiebich was temporarily leaving the team to join Germany for EuroBasket Women, which will run from June 18-29. Shortly before the game, star center Jonquel Jones was ruled out with an ankle injury that occurred in their June 5 win over the Washington Mystics. 

The Liberty could still beat most teams without Jones and Fiebich, but not the Fever -- especially not when Clark had it locked on automatic. 

"Without Leo and JJ, that was tough for us, but credit to Indiana," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. "We had our moments... but they executed well. We had breakdowns on defense, and they made shots." 

Sabrina Ionescu went off for 34 points, while Breanna Stewart had 24 in a strong outing herself, but no one else on the Liberty had more than 10 points, and their defense was nowhere near as sharp without Jones and Fiebich. The good news for the Liberty is that Jones isn't expected to miss extended time and Fiebich will only be gone for a few weeks. 

While the reigning champions will be frustrated about losing their first game of the season, this game wasn't fully representative of their abilities. 

Updates
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Fever 102 -- Liberty 88

After missing five games due to a quad strain, Caitlin Clark returned to action on Saturday afternoon, and helped the Indiana Fever hand the reigning champion New York Liberty their first loss of the season in front of a raucous crowd inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

With the win, the Fever improved to 5-5, while the Liberty fell to 9-1. 

This was truly a game of runs, as the Liberty jumped ahead by double digits early, but Clark led the Fever back into the game with a barrage of 3-pointers late in the first quarter. The second half started in similar fashion, as the Liberty scored the first nine points after the break to take the lead, only to see the Fever rip off a 19-0 run to surge in front for good. 

Clark was terrific, particularly in the first half, and finished with season-high 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 11 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Her seven 3s tied a career-high. 

The Fever also got 22 points from Kelsey Mitchell, who had a huge fourth quarter, and 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from Aliyah Boston. 

Sabrina Ionescu had 34 points in defeat for the Liberty 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mitchell and Boston stepping up

Caitlin Clark dominated the first half, but hasn't been quite as sharp after the break. However, the Fever have an eight point lead mid-way through the fourth quarter because Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have stepped up. The last three buckets for the Fever were a Mitchell jumper (assisted by Boston), a Boston and-one and a Mitchell pull-up (assisted by Boston). 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ionescu keeping the Liberty in the game

All of the attention has been on Caitlin Clark today, and for good reason, but she's not the only one having a great game. Sabrina Ionescu has hit four 3-pointers of her own and is up to 28 points and four assists on 10 of 17 from the field. She's the main reason the Liberty are still hanging around after the Fever's huge third-quarter run.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Clark ties career-high for 3s on 17-0 run

The Liberty came out of the break with an increased intensity and quickly grabbed the lead. Just as soon as they did, however, the Fever answered back with a 17-0 run to build their first double-digit lead of the day. Caitlin Clark drained her seventh 3-pointer of the game in the process, and has tied a career-high for 3s. She is up to 30 points on the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Fever 53 -- Liberty 50

Saturday afternon's showdown between the undefeated New York Liberty and Indiana Fever, which doubled as Caitlin Clark's return from a quad strain, has lived up to expectations thus far. 

The Liberty got off to a terrific start and jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but Clark led a Fever comeback with a flurry of 3-pointers late in the first quarter. She drained three extremely deep 3s in less than a minute to bring the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd to its feet. 

Clark continued her barrage in the second quarter to help the Fever build a seven-point lead of their own. However, the Liberty had an answer of their own and Sabrina Ionescu hit a triple right before the halftime buzzer to make it a three-point game at the break. 

Clark is up to 25 points -- the most she's scored in a single half in her career -- five rebounds and three assists on 9 of 13 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. She is well within striking distance of her career-high of 35 points, and also has a chance to break the WNBA's single-game 3-point record of nine, which has been done four times. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Clark buries a step-back 3 in Stewart's face

In the middle of the second quarter, Caitlin Clark got Breanna Stewart on a switch and called an iso for herself. She took a few dribbles to find her rhythm, then stepped back and buried a deep 3-pointer in Stewart's face. Afterward, the two shared a laugh. 

Clark has been excellent in her return to action, and is up to 20 points, four rebounds and three assists on the day. She's 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caitlin Clark hits three 3s in a row in ridiculous sequence

It didn't take long for Clark to get the crowd to its feet in her first game back. The Fever star drained three 3-pointers in a row during an absurd stretch late in the first quarter against the reigning champion New York Liberty. All of them were from well beyond the arc. 

She finished the first quarter with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists on 5 of 7 from the field. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Clark won't be on minutes restriction

Ahead of Saturday's contest, there were questions about whether Caitlin Clark would be on a minutes restriction in her first game back from a quad strain that has kept her out for three weeks. She provided an answer prior to tip-off, when she told reporters she'll be a "full go." 

"I'm not a huge fan of minutes restrictions, I think they're silly," Clark said. "I told them, 'I don't want to come back unless I'm full go.'"
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    MUST-SEE: Dwight Howard fight spills into crowd in Big3 basketball debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Highlights: Rockies at Braves (6/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Highlights: Pirates at Cubs (6/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Highlights: Reds at Tigers (6/14)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    This Just In: Oilers Name Calvin Pickard Starting Goalie For Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    MUST-SEE: SGA proves why he is the real MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Talks Game 4 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Caitlin Clark Reflects On Lessons Learned In Absence

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton Reflects on Game 4 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Logan Ryan likes what he's hearing about Cam Ward's trash talking

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Shemar Stewart Can Sit Out Season And Re-Enter 2026 NFL Draft

See All WNBA Videos
Help us stay on the ball.
Step up to the plate and take this short, confidential survey. It'll help make CBSSports.com a better experience for users everywhere. Want to give it a shot?
Begin Survey