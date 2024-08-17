Caitiln Clark and the Indiana Fever returned to action on Friday night with an impressive win over the Phoenix Mercury. Clark put together one of the most complete performances of her young career with 29 points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the second half of the season is Caitlin Clark's quest for playmaking history. The No. 1 overall pick already set the league's single-game assist record with 19 against the Dallas Wings on July 17 and leads the league in that category with 8.3 per game.

For the season, Clark now has 223 assists, which means she needs just three to break Ticha Penicheiro's all-time rookie record of 225. She'll have the opportunity to do so in the Fever's next game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Rookie assist record tracker

Player Team Season Assists Ticha Penicheiro Monarchs 1998 225 Caitlin Clark Fever 2024 223

After a choppy start to her professional career, Clark came into her own in June and has arguably claimed the title of best point guard in the league. It took her just 26 games to set the Fever's franchise record for assists in a season, she became the first rookie to record a triple-double in WNBA history in a win over the New York Liberty on July 6 and she started the All-Star Game for Team WNBA, leading them to an upset win over Team USA while setting the rookie record for assists in the event.

For the season, she is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Among rookies she is first in scoring and assists, and among all players she is 11th and first, respectively, in those two categories.