During the Indiana Fever's media day on Wednesday, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark did not mince words when asked about the team's expectations this season. Boasting a new coach and revamped roster, the Fever only have one goal in mind.

"Yeah, absolutely," Clark said, when asked if the team has been "explicit" about wanting to win a title in 2025.

When a reporter followed up, asking what success would look like this season, Clark doubled down: "a championship."

Clark's arrival last season put the Fever back on the map. After years of bizarre draft decisions and frequent last-place finishes, they went 20-20, made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and were transformed into one of the most well-known franchises in all of sports, let alone the WNBA.

Instead of slow-playing their rebuild, the organization went all-in this winter. Kelly Krauskopf and Amber Cox were brought in to lead the front office as the president and general manager, respectively, Stephanie White was hired as coach and they announced plans for a new $78 million practice facility.

On the court, the team swung big trades and made major moves in free agency to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and acquire a number of veterans, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham.

"How lucky are we to have such a good roster and so many people that wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves," Clark said. "I'm just really excited. I'm lucky to be here and to have been drafted here last year and for this franchise to put so many great resources in front of us. Whether it's building the new practice facility, just how much they invest into us and all the resources they provide us. Really just fortunate and excited for our roster."

Clark's unique abilities as a playmaker and shooter helped the Fever become one of the best offensive teams in the league last season, but they struggled on the defensive end. And when they got to the playoffs, they lacked the requisite experience in big moments to deal with the veteran Connecticut Sun, who were coached by White and featured Bonner.

The Fever's front office moved to address both weaknesses, which Clark called "glaring," and targeted versatile defenders with championship experience. Bonner, notably, is the league's all-time leader in playoff games, and has won two titles, while Howard is a former Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time champ.

"Having that balance is gonna be rellay good for us," Clark said. "There's so many different weapons on this team. There's a lot of really great leadership, there's poeple that have won championships, then we have our young core, our young players, a lot of people that are really, really hungry to win."

The new-look Fever, who started training camp on April 27, will take the floor together for the first time on Saturday when they play the Washington Mystics in their first preseason game. Then, they'll be on the road to Iowa for another preseason tilt against the Brazilian national team in a homecoming game for Clark.

Their regular-season campaign will tip off on May 17 when they host the Chicago Sky, the first of five meetings between the teams this year.