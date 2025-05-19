One of the WNBA's burgeoning rivalries between two of the league's biggest names got heated when Caitlin Clark flagrantly fouled Angel Reese in the Fever's 93-58 season-opening win over the Sky on Saturday, and Reese and Aaliyah Boston both picked up technical fouls for the ensuing confrontation.

Things ticked up another unfortunate notch in the aftermath of the game, when the WNBA announced Sunday it was opening an investigation into alleged "hateful" comments made by Fever fans. Indiana is working with the league on the investigation.

"We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday's game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines wrote. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."

Clark spoke about the matter during the team's media availability Monday.

"There's no place for that in our game," Clark said. "There's no place for that in society. Certainly we want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience. I appreciate the league, I appreciate ... The Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since, really, day one, what they're doing. Hopefully the investigation -- we'll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so."

Clark also said that she did not hear the comments at the center of the issue, but that doesn't mean they didn't occur.

The Fever host the Dream on Tuesday.