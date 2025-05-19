The Indiana Fever got off to a fantastic start to the 2025 season as they throttled the Chicago Sky Saturday in their season opener. Caitlin Clark recorded yet another triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the new-look Fever backed up the hype of them being a legit contender this year.

Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard all scored in double figures in a 35-point blowout of the Sky, and after making the playoffs in Clark's rookie season, Indiana appears set to take that next leap. Even in a blowout win, it wouldn't be a Sky-Fever game without a bit of a scuffle and some drama between Clark and Sky forward Angel Reese.

We got that early when Caitlin Clark gave a hard foul on Reese to prevent a layup, sending Reese to the floor and leading to a brief kerfuffle as Angel took exception. Clark's foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 and Reese and Boston were both hit with technical fouls for their part in the aftermath.

Because the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was so loud booing the announcement that Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant, Boston didn't know she'd been T'd up until after the game. The third-year star had an incredible reaction to a reporter bringing it up in the postgame press conference, but Clark quickly made sure to let Boston know that when it came to the fine, "I got it for you."

This is just smart business from Clark. For one, it's being a good teammate as the star on the team who makes the most money by far overall via endorsements and off-court deals to cover the fine. On top of that, Boston got the technical specifically for sticking up for Clark and making sure the situation didn't escalate -- even if she didn't think anything she did was technical worthy.

As a guard, Clark needs her bigs to have her back in these situations and making sure they know getting a T for standing up for her isn't going to dent their bank account is a good way to do it.