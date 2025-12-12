Caitlin Clark spoke to reporters Friday at Duke University during USA Basketball training camp and made a plea for compromise in the labor battle between the WNBA and the players, which has been raging for months as the two sides try to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Clark called this the "biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen," and added that while the players are going to "fight for everything we deserve," they "need to play basketball."

The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association recently agreed to a 40-day extension on the current CBA -- the second extension since the 2025 season came to a close -- which pushed the new expiration date to Jan. 9, 2026.

There has been movement in recent weeks. Notably, the WNBA offered a proposal with a significant increase in pay -- base max contract above $1 million, average salary above $500,00 and minimum salary above $225,000 -- and a form of revenue sharing. However, the league also suggested a possible mid-March starting date for training camp and eliminating housing subsidies for the players.

A deal does not appear imminent, and the clock is ticking to ensure the 2026 season starts on time. Already, the offseason has been disrupted. The Golden State Valkyries held their expansion draft on Dec. 6 last year; it's unclear when the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire will be able to do the same.

As negotiations continue, here are Clark's full comments from Friday:

"This is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. It's not something that can be messed up. We're going to fight for everything we deserve, but at the same time we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave and that's what all of you crave as well. You want the product on the floor. At the end of the day that's how you make the money, that's how you're marketable, that's what the fans get excited about, that's what the fans want to show up for. "It's business and it's a negotiation and there has to be compromise on both sides. We're starting to get down to the wire of it, and it's become really important. Obviously, I want to help in any way I can, and I've tried to educate myself the best I can. And obviously, I can't speak to every single number, it's pretty complicated, but I think there are different things that we can find ways to say, 'no, we certainly deserve that and we're not going to compromise on that,' and then other things that we can probably compromise on. "Like I said, this is the biggest moment in the history of the WNBA, and I don't want that to be forgotten. It's important that we find a way to play this next season. I think our fans, even everybody that has played in this league and come before us deserve that as well."

Clark pledges loyalty to WNBA

As the WNBA's CBA standoff continues, there have been plenty of questions about other leagues, including Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited. No other venture has generated more headlines, however, than the newly created Project B, which plans to launch in the fall of 2026.

The ambitious new league, which will play in a number of locations in Europe and Asia, is offering seven-figure salaries and has already signed a number of WNBA stars, including WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jewell Loyd, Jonquel Jones and Kelsey Mitchell. Another of Clark's Fever teammates, Sophie Cunningham, has also signed, and said recently on her podcast that she tried to recruit Clark to join, but was rebuffed.

Asked Friday about Project B, Clark pledged her loyalty to the WNBA.

"I plan to play in the WNBA," Clark said. "Obviously that's another thing we need to get done so we have a season coming up here."

Clark did, however, praise the fact that there are more options than ever for women's basketball players.

"I think more than anything, it showcases what people think of women's basketball. All of these different opportunities, all of these different leagues, the platform that they want to give women's basketball, where they think women's basketball is gonna continue to grow. I think that's probably the thing that pops into my mind is just that -- when people are really believing and putting their money where their mouth is," Clark said. "That hasn't always been the case for women's basketball, no matter how great it's been over the course of the last 25-30 years. I think for myself, I think that's what I'm most proud of is how excited people are to want to invest and support women's basketball more than anything."

Clark says she's 'back to 100%'

Clark's sophomore season in the WNBA was a disaster. She only appeared in 13 games due to an array of lower body injuries -- left quad, left groin, right groin and left ankle -- and didn't play after July 15. When she was on the floor, she rarely looked like herself, and shot 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from 3-point range.

During her exit interview after the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs, Clark noted that her goal was to be healthy and compete for Team USA during the offseason, and she said Friday that it "feels nice to finally be back to 100%." While she admitted that it "took probably longer than I expected," she's happy to know her body is "in a really good spot."

Now, she can finally focus solely on her game instead of rehab.

"Honestly I feel like when I touched the basketball to start warming up before the practice even started, that's probably when I felt pretty comfortable," Clark said. "I worked so hard, like I haven't taken a break since the beginning of the WNBA season with all my rehab, getting back to where I wanted to be and getting even better. That's been my focus. This has been my next thing I've been working for since our season ended.

"For myself, it's not proving it to yourself again, it's just that feeling. It just made me smile quite a bit. I really did feel like myself out there, and just continuing to get my lungs back, but I felt like I was moving really well, so it was pretty satisfying."