Just a few months ago, in one of the most anticipated games of the year, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes took down Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers an Elite Eight contest during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. On Saturday, they'll meet for the first time as pros when the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky.

The other big news item from this game is that No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, who led the South Carolina Gamecocks past Clark and Co. to win the national championship, will make her WNBA debut. She has been out since training camp due to a shoulder injury.

Ahead of the big matchup, here's everything you need to know:

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

How to watch

Time: Noon ET | Date: Saturday, June 1

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: fubo

Storylines

Fever: Indiana is off to a difficult start this season, in part due to a brutal schedule. Of course, this season is less about results and more about Clark's development and seeing which current players fit best with her. Clark is on pace to become the first rookie in league history to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, but the connection with her teammates is still a work in progress.

Sky: Chicago has taken on the mindset of their new head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, and have been far more competitive than anyone expected coming into the season. Reese's pro career is off to a strong start, and she's not far off from averaging a double-double. Getting Cardoso back is exciting news, as they'll finally get to see how she and Reese fit together on the floor.

Prediction

The Fever are 1-8 with by far the worst net rating in the league (minus-15.9), but it's worth noting that they've only played two games against non title-contenders. In those outings, both versus the Sparks, they have a win and six-point loss. It does feel risky to pick the Fever right now, but they're getting points at home, and Sky will be traveling with short rest for an afternoon game on the road. Plus, the Sky don't have a consistent offense, which has been the best way to attack the Fever so far. Pick: Fever +3.5