Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will take on fellow WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso on Sunday as the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever meet for the second time this season. The game will be on CBS at noon ET.

The Fever won their first meeting, 71-70, in a highly competitive game on June 1. That game marked the WNBA debut for Cardoso, who missed the start of the season with a shoulder injury. Cardoso has since proven to be an impactful player for the Sky despite minutes restrictions, while Reese has impressed to the tune of a No. 1 position in CBS Sports' WNBA Rookie Rankings.

College basketball fans will take a trip down recent memory lane considering the players involved. Cardoso and Reese helped South Carolina and LSU, respectively, beat Clark and Iowa in the last two NCAA championship games. Clark did get a bit of payback on Reese by leading Iowa to a win over LSU in the 2024 Elite Eight.

How to watch Sky at Fever

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: Noon ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Although the last Sky-Fever encounter was overshadowed by a hard foul Chennedy Carter committed on Caitlin Clark, the game itself brought significant intrigue. The Fever pulled off a 71-70 victory after a competitive battle that saw five lead changes and five ties.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana's offense with 18 points, while NaLyssa Smith flirted with a double-double by tallying 17 points and nine rebounds. Clark contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, Carter led the Sky's efforts off the bench with 19 points on 66.7% shooting, followed by Marina Mabrey's 15 points. Reese did what she does best and registered a game-high 13 rebounds while adding eight points. As for Cardoso, her debut was productive as she recorded five blocks, six rebounds and 11 points on 5-for-7 from the field.

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is averaging 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals amid her strong rookie season. She has already registered four double-doubles and is fresh off her best offensive performance yet: a 20-point, 10-rebound effort in a loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark has lived up to the No. 1 overall pick hype by putting together some eye-popping stats. The former Iowa star and Division I college basketball's all-time leading scorer is averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals per contest this season.

One of the most skilled offensive players to ever enter the WNBA, Clark has already registered 20+ points in six of her first 13 games. That includes two 30-point performances, with the most recent resulting in a win over the Washington Mystics on June 7.