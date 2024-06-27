The Phoenix Mercury host the Indiana Fever on Sunday, which means WNBA fans will finally get to see the much-anticipated battle between veteran Diana Taurasi and rookie Caitlin Clark.

While there is no real rivalry between them, some comments from Taurasi regarding Clark's transition from college to WNBA in April created some buzz. With so much hype around Sunday's game, Taurasi kept her words short and sweet during a practice on Wednesday.

"Yeah, it'll be fun," she said.

It all started in April when Taurasi was asked on SportsCenter about what rookies had coming when they finally entered the WNBA. She answered that "reality is coming" because it is a different level of competition. However, she also added that every player has gone through it in both the WNBA and the NBA.

Taurasi was not wrong when pointing out that the transition is not easy, as Clark herself has made comments regarding the differences between college and the WNBA. Despite seeing a learning curve just like all of the other rookies, Clark has been one of the top newcomers to watch. Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese are constantly battling over the top spot in the CBS Sports WNBA rookie rankings.

Clark is just a few months into her WNBA career, but she is already a very well-known player because of her impressive achievements at Iowa. Although she did not win a national championship in college, Clark made history by becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

Meanwhile, Taurasi is in the middle of her 21st season as a pro. After winning three NCAA titles with the UConn Huskies, she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Mercury in 2004. Since then, her long list of accolades includes three WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals.

Here is a timeline that explains the hype around the upcoming Taurasi and Clark meeting:

April 6 -- Taurasi says "reality is coming" for incoming rookies

Scott Van Pelt was talking to Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on Sports Center and, because it was a timely topic, he asked about the 2024 WNBA rookie class.

"Camilla [Kardoso] is coming, Caitlin is coming," Van Pelt said. "There is more than just that that are coming. What will the league have in store for them when they get there?"

Taurasi's response went viral while fans tried to decipher her feelings toward the rookies, particularly Caitlin Clark despite Taurasi not naming her specifically.

"Reality is coming. There's levels to this thing and that's just life. We all went through it," she said. "You see it on the NBA side, and you're going to see it on this side where you look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you're going to come with some grown women who have been playing professional basketball for a long time. Not saying that it's not going to translate, because when you're great at what you do, you're just going to get better, but there is going to be a transition period where you're going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie. It might take a little bit longer for some people."

April 8 -- Mercury starts promoting game against Fever

The schedule was out before Caitlin Clark was even drafted. Knowing Clark was likely ending up in Indiana, the Mercury began hyping up the game and promoted it as a battle between "The GOAT vs. The Rook."

April 15 -- Clark becomes No. 1 overall pick

Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"I've dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade," Clark told ESPN after being drafted. "It's taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs. More than anything, I'm just trying to soak it in."

April 28 -- Clarks starts training camp, talks about transition to pro

Clark noticed differences between college basketball and the WNBA at the beginning of the Fever training camp. Overall, she said the quickness of the game suits her own style because that is how she liked to play at Iowa.

"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," she said. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."

May 17 -- Taurasi explains her earlier comments

Many assumed Taurasi's comments on Sports Center in April were a jab at Clark, but Taurasi explained more in an episode of Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta.

"You know these days, everything takes a life of their own," she said. "Every little snippet, every little comment, any quote taken out of context. Look, I only said it because when I watch games — and I'm sure when you talk to any professional athlete — you think about what they'll look like as a pro."

Taurasi said that just like a college quarterback heading to the NFL, the transition is naturally going to take time. She then added that despite being in her 21st season in the league, even she doesn't feel full comfortable.

"It's an uncomfortable league. It's physical, it's a grind. You never feel comfortable," Taurasi said. "You feel used to the things around you (as you play more). At the same time, she's in an interesting position where she's played on the ball her whole career. Sometimes you have to play off the ball, sometimes that's the solution."

May 17 -- Sue Bird addresses Taurasi's comments and controversy



On the Rich Eisen Show, former WNBA star Sue Bird said she was disappointed that Taurasi's comments sparked negative narratives when it comes to the relationships between veteran and rookie players.

"To me the sad thing is just how it all played out," Bird said. "Having to have WNBA players, myself as a former one, Diana as a current one, and a lot of others being pitted against Caitlin. I thought that was really unfortunate because that is not the reality. Nobody was questioning Caitlin's ability... I think at the end of the day is just competitive athlete talking about what they've already been through."

May 28 -- Clark talks about physicality in the WNBA



Clark put up a 30-point performance in the 88-82 loss to the Sparks, with 13 of her points coming from 15 free throw attempts. After the loss, she commented on the physicality.

"I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don't get away with," Clark said. "It's tough, but that's just the fact of the matter. This is a very physical game, and you're going to get pressure, this is professional basketball. It is what it is, honestly."

The Fever picked up a 103-88 loss a few days later, and Clark struggled offensively going 6-for-17 from the field. Indiana head coach Christie Sides got a technical foul for arguing with a referee about a foul on Clark not getting called. The rookie appreciated seeing her coach defending her.

"I feel like I'm getting hammered," she said. "I appreciate Christie getting a tech too."

June 3 -- Another rookie talks about Taurasi

Taurasi is definitely known to give rookies "Welcome to the League" moments, with one of many examples being Kelsey Plum in 2017. She is certainly not the only veteran to do it, because Kobe Bryant was the same type of player in the NBA. However, this does not mean there is hate toward the rookies.

Clark has not commented on Taurasi yet, but in an interview with CBS Sports, Sparks rookie Cameron Brink shared that Taurasi gave her some encouraging words.

June 26 -- Taurasi comments on upcoming game



Diana Taurasi was asked about the upcoming game against Clark and the Fever during a Mercury practice on Wednesday.

"Yeah, it'll be fun," she said.



