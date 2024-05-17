Caitlin Clark's home debut in Indianapolis was spoiled by the reigning MVP, Breanna Stewart, who went off for 31 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks to lead the New York Liberty to a 102-66 win over the Indiana Fever in front of a sold-out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Clark's night started much like her debut on Tuesday night, as she turned it over multiple times in the first few minutes. She settled down after that, however, and handed out a number of assists in the opening quarter. That proved to be the theme for the night, as Clark showed off her playmaking skills with a number of nifty passes. In fact, she was probably a bit unlucky to only finish with six assists.

Save for a stretch at the end of the third quarter when she got aggressive and led a run that cut the deficit down to 11 points, Clark didn't have much going in the scoring department. Some of that was Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's tough defense, and some of that was her playing off the ball more than she did against the Connecticut Sun. Finding the balance between scoring and playmaking will be a major part of the process for Clark this summer.

The loss drops the Fever to 0-2, but they've played two of the three best teams already. Things will eventually get easier for them, but not any time soon. They have another matchup with the Liberty on Saturday, then play the Sun again, followed by the new-look Seattle Storm.

As for Stewart, she showed why she won MVP last season as she ensured the Liberty got off to a 2-0 start. She got inside for easy baskets whenever she wanted against the Fever's porous defense and made an impact in every other department.