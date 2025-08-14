Can you blame Caitlin Clark for being a Swiftie?

The Indiana Fever star and reigning WNBA rookie of the year accurately predicted social media would malfunction this week during Wednesday night's record-setting episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which marked Taylor Swift's first public interview in two years.

"Swifties so powerful we broke the internet," Clark wrote on X in response to her message from earlier the day that read, "Are we sure YouTube isn't going to crash tonight?"

As the episode with Swift, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce approaching its second hour, the feed went dark as Clark and over a million other viewers waited nervously for the episode to come back.

"We hit a glitch but will be back shortly!!!" the official New Heights account wrote on X during the shuffle. "Shoutout all the 92%ers and swifties for actually helping us break the internet."

Clark attended a Kansas City playoff game with Swift last season in Kelce's family suite after she received an exclusive invite from the pop star. Clark previously attended a show during Swift's Eras Tour in November and the former No. 1 overall pick said the singer gave her four bags of merchandise.

Later, the invite to a game was accepted by Clark, a long-time Chiefs fan.

"I had family in Kansas City, and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City," Clark said earlier this year on the New Heights podcast. "That's just the closest NFL team."

Swift announces new album

Swift used Kelce's New Heights podcast to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which was made available for pre-order Tuesday at 12:12 a.m. ET in a clip recorded on the tight end's show with his brother.

During a snippet that went live earlier this week, Swift revealed an unlocked mint green briefcase on screen with orange "T.S." letters across the front and then pulled out a blurry record. The pop singer, songwriter and billionaire is coming off the highest-grossing tour in music history.

Kelce previously revealed on his podcast that he tried to give Swift his number on a "friendship bracelet" after attending one of her concerts in Kansas City, Missouri during July 2023. He later detailed his crush on the singer during an episode with brother Jason Kelce, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis Kelce told Jason Kelce during a podcast episode in 2023. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."