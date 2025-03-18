When the Los Angeles Sparks put out a public call for male practice players, the response from social media has struck a nerve with Cameron Brink. A number of the replies made Brink feel uncomfortable about the idea of bringing in male strangers to practice.

Last week, the Sparks posted a graphic featuring Brink, Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hemby with information about tryouts for male practice players. On the latest episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast, Brink called out some of the more inappropriate and explicit replies.

"I guess my confession is I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said.

Brink noted that the Sparks typically use USC college students, the same ones used by the women's basketball program. After reading some of the social media responses, Brink was unnerved.

"Usually, we use USC college guys that also do it for the women's team at USC," Brink said. "All the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down.' Or something about Rickea. Or something about Kelsey. ... Who are we trusting coming into this gym?"

With that in the back of her mind, Brink said she will think twice before rebounding against men in practices.

"I'm not boxing anyone out," Brink said. "Lynne [Roberts], our new coach, is going to be screaming at me for not rebounding."

Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is entering her second season with the Sparks. A former star at Stanford, Brink was averaging 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a rookie before a torn ACL cut her season short.