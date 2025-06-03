As Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, approaches one full calendar year on the sideline due to a torn ACL and meniscus in her left knee, it's still unclear when she'll be back on the court for the Los Angeles Sparks.

First-year Sparks coach Lynne Roberts spoke to reporters after practice on Tuesday and said that no date has been set for Brink's return. Roberts added that while Brink has progressed to on-court work, she is still doing non-contact drills.

Brink herself addressed the situation on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which first aired Tuesday night, where she revealed that she tore her meniscus as well as her ACL.

"It's all surgically repaired now," Brink said. "So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

Brink was injured on June 18, 2024, during the Sparks' loss to the Connecticut Sun. Early in the game, she tried to drive to the basket against Brionna Jones. As she took a slight bump from the veteran, her left knee buckled and she collapsed to the ground. She had to be carried off the court and has not played since.

"You never think it will happen to you," Brink wrote on Instagram at the time. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It's not goodbye basketball it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."

There hasn't been much in the way of updates on Brink's recovery. She signed for Unrivaled in the offseason, but did not suit up in the 3-on-3 league. During the the 2025 WNBA Draft, Holly Rowe reported that Brink would be back before the All-Star break, which is set for July 18-19.

It's unclear when Brink's episode of Wheel of Fortune was filmed, so her comment about being "a couple months" away from returning likely does not mean "a couple months" from June 3. Regardless, she won't be on the court for a while if she hasn't even progressed to contact drills yet.

Brink's abbreviated rookie campaign had some ups and downs, but she very quickly established herself as a defensive force around the basket. In 15 games, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, despite only playing 22 minutes.

While it makes sense for the Sparks to take caution with Brink's rehab process, it is a bit surprising that she's almost a year out from the injury and is still limited to non-contact drills. It seems as though Brink will play at some point this season, but when remains to be seen.

The new-look Sparks, with Roberts in charge and Kelsey Plum controlling the offense, have gotten off to a disappointing 2-6 start.