After 406 days, Cameron Brink made her much awaited return for the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday. In her first action since tearing her ACL on June 18, 2024 against the Connecticut Sun, Brink finished the night with five points and three rebounds with one block, assist and steal in 13 minutes in an 89-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

And although the loss snapped snapped their five-game winning streak, the Sparks are in a much better position with Brink back in the lineup. At 6-foot-4, her length makes her a dangerous shot blocker and an elite defender while her shooting abilities make her a versatile player who could help the Sparks in their fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Brink came off the bench and was on a minutes restriction on Tuesday but was quick to remind everyone why she was considered one of the league's top rookies last season. The No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks before injuring her knee.

Brink makes early statement

Brink checked into the game with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter and the crowd at Crypto.com Arena welcomed her back with a standing ovation.

If she was nervous, it didn't really show because she came out with a lot of energy. In less than 20 seconds on the court, she pulled down an offensive rebound and had an assist on a Rickea Jackson layup.

A few possessions later, Brink hit a 3-pointer that got the crowd even more hyped.

Brink is still an enforcer

Brink only played 15 games during her rookie season. During that time she averaged 2.3 blocks per game, which would have been second best in the league behind A'ja Wilson had she played enough games to qualify.

She had a total of 35 blocks at the time of her injury, which ended up being the 13th-most in the WNBA even though she didn't even play half a season.

Brink showed the defensive skills that made her a star at Stanford when she checked back into the game in the third quarter and blocked a layup attempt by NaLyssa Smith.

Brink's presence in the paint is certainly impactful, but she can ease back into the rotation since Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby have been playing some of their best basketball. While she continues to get more minutes and work her way back to the starting lineup, Brink will help the depth of the team.

"I think she is going to continue to just help us a ton, especially defensively," Sparks guard Kelsey Plum said. "We were just horrid tonight. I think it's going to be great and she is someone that is going to get better game by game."

Sparks have realistic expectations after long absence

It is not easy to come back after being off the court for 13 months, but Brink was more comfortable out there than Sparks coach Lynne Roberts expected.

"I thought she did a good job. To be honest, she was more comfortable out there than I anticipated her to be just because of how long she has been out and coming in midseason is hard," Roberts said. "I thought she did a good job. She was active. I need to watch [the film] back but I thought she did a good job."

Before the game, Roberts talked to Brink to make sure she didn't put too much pressure on herself.

"I told her that she needs to enjoy the moment," Roberts said pregame. "Twelve months ago she was doing leg extensions with no weights. It's a hard injury to come back from mentally and physically. And she has done it with a smile on her face. Of course there are hard moments, I've seen a lot of those. I'm just so happy for her, proud of her. The expectation for her is to get out there and enjoy the moment. Let the game come to her a little bit."

Tuesday's loss dropped the Sparks to 11-15 on the season, which puts them in 10th place in the league standings -- two spots away from making the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Aces are not as dominant as they have been in recent years but they improved to 14-13 and are currently seventh in the standings.