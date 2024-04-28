After 16 years, two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker announced her retirement on Sunday. Through her historic career, she became the first player to win a championship with three different franchises.

"I'm retiring. I promised I'd never cheat the game & that I'd leave it in a better place than I came into it," she wrote on Instagram. "The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it's time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Parker was part of the Las Vegas Aces roster last season, but she only appeared in 18 games due to a foot injury. In her post, she said that injury and the struggle to recover played a significant role in her decision.

"This offseason hasn't been fun on a foot that isn't cooperating," Parker wrote. "It's no fun playing in pain (10 surgeries in my career), it's no fun knowing what you could do, if only…it's no fun hearing "she isn't the same" when I know why, it's no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN."

The former Tennessee forward was selected No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She stayed with the Sparks for 12 years and helped them win their 2016 championship while being named Finals MVP.

Parker then headed to her hometown and was part of the Chicago Sky team that took the 2021 trophy. Her last ring came with the Aces, who, despite her injury and short time with them, thanked Parker for her contributions to the team and the league as a whole.

"Blessed to have competed against you," read the Aces' post. "Blessed to have had you in an Aces uniform. And most of all, blessed to have witnessed your greatness."

While it is hard to say goodbye to the game she loves, Parker said she is looking forward to diving into other business ventures, including ownership of an NBA and WNBA team in the future.

"In the meantime, know IM A BUSINESS, man, not a businessman," she wrote. "This is the beginning…I'm attacking business, private equity, ownership (I will own both a NBA & WNBA team), broadcasting, production, boardrooms, beach volleyball, dominoes (sorry babe it's going to get more real) with the same intensity & focus I did basketball."