With just one week left in the 2022 WNBA regular season, every single remaining game has playoff implications, but few will mean as much as the Chicago Sky's thrilling 94-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon.

Candace Parker led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and made history by becoming the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 600 career blocks. Thanks to Parker's big night, the Sky extended their lead on first place to 2.5 games, and clinched at least a top-two seed.

Here are three key takeaways from the game:

1. Another Sky-Sun thriller

When the Sky and Sun met in the semifinals of the playoffs last season, the biggest margin of victory by either team was 11 points, and two games were instant classics that went down to the wire. In their three previous meetings during this regular season, the largest margin of victory was eight points, and two of the meetings went down to the final seconds.

Despite the competitive nature of the games, the Sky were 6-1 in those previous seven meetings. It was only fitting, then that their final regular season matchup was an instant classic that the Sky managed to pull out.

Early on, it looked like we might be in for a snoozer, as the Sky came out on fire and quickly built a 17-point lead. The Sun worked their way back into the game in the second quarter, however, and cut the deficit to just four points at the half. From there, it was competitive the rest of the way, and the Sun even led by as much as six in the fourth quarter. The Sky were automatic down the stretch, however, shooting 9-of-11 from the field, including 6-of-7 from 3-point land over the final seven minutes.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas did their best to keep the Sun in the game, and combined for a 6-0 run to tie the game with 43 seconds remaining. But down on the other end, Emma Meesseman hit a 3 to push the Sky's lead back to three points and ultimately seal the win.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

2. Parker makes history

Late in the first quarter, Brionna Jones got the ball in the post and burrowed her way under the basket, as she's done to great effect all season long. This time, though, there were no easy points to be found. Candace Parker arrived in help defense and stuffed Jones' attempt before she could even get off the ground, then secured the loose ball and started a fastbreak the other way.

With that block, Parker reached 600 for her career, becoming just the fifth player in WNBA history to reach that milestone along with Margo Dydek, Lisa Leslie, Brittney Griner and Sylvia Fowles. In addition, Parker is now the inaugural member of the 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists and 600 blocks club. She is the only player in WNBA history in the top 10 all-time of all four categories.

Putting her name in the history books yet again was just the beginning for Parker on Sunday, as she finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in one of her best performances of the season. With just under 30 seconds remaining, she delivered a brilliant tip-pass to Emma Meesseman for what ended up being the game-sealing 3-pointer.

3. Sky clinch at least a top-two seed

The Sky have been the best team in the league for the past few months, but have faced some stiff competition from the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun in the race for the No. 1 seed. While they still have some work to do to claim homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, they moved closer to their goal on Sunday.

With the win, they moved to 4-0 against the Sun on the season and are now 2.5 games ahead of the Aces and three games ahead of the Sun. Because the Sky own the tiebreaker over the Sun and both teams have just three games remaining, the Sky cannot fall behind them in the standings and have clinched at least a top-two seed.

On the other hand, the Sun's loss means they are out of the race for the No. 1 seed and can now finish no better than second place. They have also lost the tiebreaker against the Aces, however, so they'll need some help from Las Vegas in order to pass them. After this defeat, they are most likely looking at the No. 3 seed