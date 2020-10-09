Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter has been found safe after her whereabouts were in question this week, according to a statement from her agent Charles "Chuck" Walton. In a message on social media, Walton revealed that Pondexter was located after being arrested on a battery charge on Tuesday.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We are blessed to say that Cappie Pondexter has been located," Walton posted on Instagram. "It has been an extremely long week for us all. Her family and friends ask that their privacy be respected at this time. Thank you for helping us spread the word and helping us find Cappie. God bless you all. We are truly grateful. Make sure you always check on your friends."

When she was arrested, Pondexter refused to identify herself, so the Los Angeles Police Department was forced to identify her as "Jane Doe" until she was released from their custody on Thursday, according to ESPN's Graham Hays. After being released from jail, Pondexter went missing. Her whereabouts were not confirmed until Thursday.

There was extreme concern for Pondexter, who won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics, when she initially went missing. The WNBA Players Association even tweeted a plea for information pertaining to Pondexter.

The 37-year old last played in the WNBA as a member of the Indiana Fever in 2018. During her 13 professional seasons, she put together averages of 16.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in her time with the Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks and Fever.