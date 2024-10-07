The WNBA is growing and it seems like everybody wants to be a part of the action, including Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. During a recent practice, Mitchell discussed his desire to see his city be considered for one of the expansion teams.

"I think Cleveland definitely deserves a WNBA team," Mitchell said. "It's big time for Portland and San Francisco to add one. But Cleveland is a perfect sports city for it. The WNBA is at an all-time high and I love the competition. Been this way for a while and I think people are now starting to finally pay attention."

His comments come at a time in which the WNBA is trying to expand to 16 teams, up from the current 12, by 2028. For now, there are already three new teams set to join the league in the two years, with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries next season, and franchises in Portland and Toronto slated to begin play in 2026.

"I would love to be part of that [franchise in Cleveland] for sure if that ever happens," Mitchell said. "It's been great basketball. It's become more national. I feel like us as players, we've been there from the jump. I think it's great that the world is finally starting to see what we all see."

It is important to note that Cleveland is not one of the cities that have been discussed as potential landing sports, at least not publicly. However, the city does have some history with the league as they had the Rockers from 1997 until 2003. That was one of the eight inaugural WNBA teams, and it was owned by Gordon Gund, who previously owned the Cavs.

For now, the most mentioned places for that 16th squad have been Philadelphia, Nashville, South Florida and Denver. The popularity of the WNBA is quickly rising, which naturally means those who are interested in getting a team would have to pay a hefty price. According to Sports Business Journal, bids to join the WNBA are coming in in the $200 million to $250 million range.