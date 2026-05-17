The more things change in the WNBA, the more Chelsea Gray stays the same. In fact, the 33-year-old Las Vegas Aces guard might actually be getting with age, especially in the clutch.

Despite blowing a 19-point lead, the Aces pulled off an 85-84 road victory against the Atlanta Dream thanks to a clutch performance by Gray in the final seconds of Sunday's game. The veteran scored the game-winner with 3.6 seconds left, then finished the day off with a game-sealing steal to move the Aces to 4-1 on the season.

"I think Chelsea Gray was doing what Chelsea does, making it happen on both ends," her teammate Chennedy Carter said postgame.

"I mean, that's about as Chelsea Gray trademark as you can expect, huh? But that's who she is. The bigger the moment, the bigger she gets," coach Becky Hammon said.

Gray, a four-time WNBA champion, had 21 points, five rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes. She was 8 of 13 (61.5%) from the field and 5 of 8 (62.5%) from outside. It is very early in the season, of course, but through five games she is now averaging 12 points, 6.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds, all upticks from 2025. Her field-goal percentages are currently trending to be career highs. After struggling with injuries the past few years, she is back to looking like the best point guard in the game.

Her I.Q. really sets her apart. She got the game-sealing steal by taking advantage of a mistake by the Dream.

"I actually think they ran the play wrong. I heard them talking about it," she said on the NBC broadcast.

The dramatic ending was set up after the Dream rallied and took a one-point lead with under a minute remaining. Gray missed an opportunity to put her team back on top with a failed jumpshot with 13 seconds left, but she tried again and hit what eventually became the game-winning bucket for the Aces with 3.6 on the clock.

The Dream still had time to draw something up, but Gray was able to read -- and hear -- the play and grabbed the key steal against Allisha Gray.

"I think they were trying to get to a flare to something else," the point guard said during the postgame press conference. "I heard them saying, 'No, no, no, that's not the side,' or maybe there's confusion at the end. At the end of the day, they're going to set a pin down and try to put the ball in Allisha's hands, and I know she's going to go left, so I tried to time it and hit it and throw off her balance."

Dream coach Karl Smesko confirmed postgame that his team had not executed the play correctly. Atlanta had practiced it with Rhyne Howard, but the guard was out on Sunday due to concussion protocol.

"No excuses, we just didn't execute the play," Smesko said postgame. "We were in different positions. Obviously, we practiced it with Rhyne. Something that we knew we didn't have, we should have spent more time with some different people in different positions. So there was just a little bit of confusion because they were playing different positions and it kind of short-circuited the play, but... it was a great defensive play by (the Aces). I give them credit for a good game plan for the last play."

Despite the loss, the coach is feeling positive about the direction of his team. A week ago, Atlanta overcame a 19-point deficit to get a 91-90 road victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

"Obviously, we don't want to live in a situation where we're having a battle back from 19 down, but I do like that we just keep playing and that we have a lot of belief that we can get back in these games if we just start executing a little better," he said. "To be playing a championship-level team and have the lead in the final minute on a day where we really didn't shoot it that well -- free throws, threes, anything -- we just competed and found a way to give us a chance at the very end."

Allisha Gray led Atlanta's effort with 25 points, while Te-Hina Paopao added 19 while hitting four 3-pointers. Rookie Madina Okot was another bright spot as she registered her first WNBA double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Angel Reese, who was making her home debut in Atlanta, also flirted with a double-double with 9 points and 8 rebounds. It was not a strong shooting night for her as she went 1 of 8 from the field, but Smesko highlighted her defense down the stretch.

For the Aces, A'ja Wilson and Chennedy Carter also added 20 points each. But ultimately, it was Chelsea Gray who came up big when her team needed her the most, thanks to her killer instinct.

She's had many game-winning shots in her 12-year career, and said post-game that she prefers to hit game-winners on the road because it is a "silencer."

"When you get these type of road wins early in the season, it speaks to the togetherness and it speaks to our chemistry and our grit, really, down the stretch," she said, adding that her mentality at the end was simply to "get the best shot possible."

"We had put it in [Wilson's] hands, and they got a steal. But we would go right back to her, I just ended up having it that time. I missed the first one, but I saw my read was there, and I work on that shot all the time, they've seen me do it, so I just trusted my work."

The Aces will be back in Las Vegas to host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, May 23. Meanwhile, the Dream will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday, May 22.