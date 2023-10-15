Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray left Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Sunday with an apparent lower leg injury in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Already trailing at the time, the Aces fell apart after Gray's departure and fell 87-73 to the Liberty, who cut the series deficit to 2-1 to keep their season alive.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon was unable to offer much of an update after the game. "I'll let you know when we know," Hammon said, adding that she believes it is a foot injury but had not yet spoken with the trainers.

With five minutes to play in the game, Gray was battling with Breanna Stewart in the mid-post and appeared to tweak her left ankle. She came up hobbling but remained in the game as play continued. She even attemped a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, which did not go down. But after Stewart hit a fadeaway jumper over Gray on the other end of the floor, Hammon took a timeout to get her out of the game.

The veteran point guard initially made her way to the bench, and appeared to mouth that something "popped," though that's not entirely clear. In any case, she soon made her way back to the locker room, but had to hop on one foot all the way there because she was unable to put any weight on her left leg.

At one point, the cameras showed Gray yelling in pain and collapsing to the ground in the tunnels deep inside Barclays Center, before she had to be carried off by multiple members of the Aces' staff.

The exact nature and severity of Gray's injury is still unclear, though it certainly seemed serious. Her status will be the key storyline over the next few days as both teams prepare for Game 4 on Wednesday night.

For the playoffs, Gray is averaging 16.3 points, five rebounds and 7.4 assists, and is not only the Aces' floor general, but one of their leaders. If she's unable to play in Game 4, and perhaps beyond, it changes the entire nature of the series. The Aces, who routinely play just six players as it is, don't have anyone to replace her.