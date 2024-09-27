The Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season, the team announced on Friday. Weatherspoon, who was hired less than a year ago, went 13-27 in her first year in charge, as the Sky missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Weatherspoon had spent multiple seasons as an assistant coach with the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans before being hired to lead the Sky. A Hall of Famer and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, she was hailed for her player development skills and hard-nosed style, but it was clear throughout the season that she was learning on the job and there was disconnect at times between the coaching staff and the players.

"After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to part ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon," Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson said in a statement. "We are deeply appreciative of Coach TSpoon's contributions to the Chicago Sky, and the energy and passion she brought to the head coaching role. We thank her for inspiring a competitive, resilient spirit across the team, synonymous with Chicago Sky basketball."

Still, she had the support of the team's biggest star, rookie forward Angel Reese, who issued a statement on social media in the wake of the news:

"I'm heartbroken," Reese wrote. "I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life. She was the only person that believed in me. The one that trusted me. Many don't even know what it's like to be a black women in sports when nobody believes in you.

"You had a tough job. All the crazy circumstances that we went through this year & when your back was against the wall, you always believed. I came to Chicago because of YOU. You were an unsung hero in my life. We built a relationship in a short amount of time that will last forever. I'll never question God why he brings people in my life and takes them away from me in the capacity that I need them but i've always believed everyone is in your life for a reason and a season. You were the best reason & season. You didn't deserve this but I can't thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."

There were some notable issues for the Sky this season, even beyond the poor record. They had the second-worst offense in the league (97.0 offensive rating), took the fewest 3-point attempts per game (14.9) by a wide margin and often struggled at the end of games.

At the same time, the Sky had poor roster construction due to years of mismanagement and traded All-Star guard Kahleah Copper before Weatherspoon had even coached a game. Marina Mabrey was also dealt in the middle of the season, Angel Reese suffered a season-ending wrist injury early in September and Chennedy Carter missed a big chunk of the playoff run.

There was only so much Weatherspoon could do with the talent at her disposal, and she deserves a lot of credit for helping Carter return to her best. Ultimately, this decision seems a bit harsh given the circumstances.

The Sky will now start the process to hire a third head coach in the last three seasons.

That adds a major task to what was already going to be a busy offseason. The Sky have just two players -- Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham -- on guaranteed deals for the 2025 season, so there could be major turnover with the roster. They will also be making a lottery selection, though they cannot receive the No. 1 overall pick because they owe the Dallas Wings a pick-swap this year.