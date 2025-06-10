In February, the Chicago Sky made a blockbuster trade to send the No. 3 overall pick in the then-upcoming 2025 WNBA draft, a 2027 first-round pick swap and a 2027 second-round pick to the Washington Mystics in exchange for veteran combo guard Ariel Atkins.

The win-now move was met with surprise from the basketball community. No one doubted that Atkins -- a WNBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection -- would make the team better. However, there were plenty of questions about whether she would raise the Sky's ceiling high enough to give up a lottery pick. Nearly a month into the season and the trade looks even worse for the Sky.

The team is stuck in 11th place in the eastern conference standings with a 2-5 record, Atkins has been inconsistent and Courtney Vandersloot is out for the year with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Sonia Citron, who the Mystics drafted with the Sky's No. 3 overall pick, is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range and is a contender for the Rookie of the Year award.

Courtney Vandersloot injury: Chicago Sky legend suffered torn ACL vs. Fever, will miss rest of 2025 season Jack Maloney

If all of that wasn't enough, the Sky have no avenue to tank because they owe their 2026 first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky's plan was to compete this season and that hasn't changed even after their slow start and Vandersloot's injury.

In order to get back into the playoff picture (which is still possible in a league where under .500 teams routinely make the postseason) the Sky will need Atkins to lead the way. Atkins spoke about the trade and the team's expectations ahead of the Sky's loss to the Indiana Fever on June 7.

"Yeah, I think I did [feel pressure to live up to the expectations set by the trade] a little bit in the beginning," Atkins said. "But you also got to understand that at the end of the day, if somebody wants you and somebody believes in you, you just got to go out and do your thing. They traded for you for a reason."

Atkins, who spent the first seven seasons of her career in Washington, got off to a slow start in Chicago as she tried to figure out where she fit in a new system and on a new team. In her first three games, all losses for the Sky, she scored in double figures once and only took 20 field goal attempts. Although Atkins' willingness to be a team player has served her well throughout her career, the Sky acquired her to be more than that.

"Ariel is someone that thinks the game a lot. So for someone who's been in pretty much the same system for her career, it's an adjustment for her in terms of learning our staff and learning our system and learning her teammates," Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said.

"I think her approach has changed slightly just in terms of understanding that we have to adjust to her as well," Marsh said. "Her talent demands that. Her experience demands that. So, I think that she's done a really good job of acclimating herself within the framework of what we're trying to do offensively and defensively, and our team has shown her the trust that we have in her to be who she is."

Atkins has taken on a much bigger role since her first three games. The difference, even after scoring just 4 points against the Fever, is night and day.

Atkins' Stats First three games Last four games Points 9.3 17 Rebounds 2.7 4.5 Assists 2.7 3.5 Steals 1 2 Field goals 40% (8/20) 44.4% (24/54) 3-point field goals 57.1% (4/7) 34.8% (8/23) Free throws 80% (8/10) 75% (12/16)

Notably, Atkins was third on the team in scoring and sixth in shot attempts through her first three games. In her last four games, she's first in both categories resulting in a 2-2 record in these contests. Akins attributes this production to being more comfortable in Chicago .

Now, as the Sky look to climb out of the easter conference basement, they are going to be looking to Atkins more than ever.