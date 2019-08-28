Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot breaks her own WNBA single-season assist record
Vandersloot surpassed her own record of 258 assists during the Sky's loss to the Lynx on Tuesday night
The Chicago Sky's three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night, when they went on the road and lost to the Minnesota Lynx, 93-85. But even in defeat it was a special night for their point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, who broke her own WNBA single-season assist record.
It didn't take her long, as she set the new mark just over a minute into the third quarter. Taking the ball out on the baseline, she hit a cutting Diamond DeShields with a perfect pass that the second-year wing caught in mid-air and put in off the glass. That was assist No. 259 on the season for Vandersloot.
Vandersloot finished the game with 10 assists, giving her 263 on the season. With four games left to play, he has a chance to become the first player in WNBA history to record 300 assists in a season. To do so she would need to average just over nine assists per game, which is certainly possible considering she's averaging 10.1 since the All-Star break.
If she can keep up that pace, she'll also set a new record for assists per game, becoming the first player in WNBA history to average over nine assists a night. In addition, it will be the third straight season she sets a new record in that stat category.
Vandersloot is more than just an assist machine, however, and her leadership on the floor has been crucial in the Sky's late-season surge. Despite their loss to the Lynx, they're 7-3 in August, and have surged into fifth place in the standings, where they're just half a game out of third, and still have a strong chance of earning a first-round bye. But even if they don't, they've already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
