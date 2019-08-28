Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot breaks her own WNBA single-season assist record

The Chicago Sky's three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night, when they went on the road and lost to the Minnesota Lynx, 93-85. But even in defeat it was a special night for their point guard, Courtney Vandersloot, who broke her own WNBA single-season assist record.

It didn't take her long, as she set the new mark just over a minute into the third quarter. Taking the ball out on the baseline, she hit a cutting Diamond DeShields with a perfect pass that the second-year wing caught in mid-air and put in off the glass. That was assist No. 259 on the season for Vandersloot.

The record breaker, number 2️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ season assist for @Sloot22!



And it was a BEAUTY to @diamonddoesit1 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sSR7xrnqlo — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) August 28, 2019

Vandersloot finished the game with 10 assists, giving her 263 on the season. With four games left to play, he has a chance to become the first player in WNBA history to record 300 assists in a season. To do so she would need to average just over nine assists per game, which is certainly possible considering she's averaging 10.1 since the All-Star break.

If she can keep up that pace, she'll also set a new record for assists per game, becoming the first player in WNBA history to average over nine assists a night. In addition, it will be the third straight season she sets a new record in that stat category.

Vandersloot is more than just an assist machine, however, and her leadership on the floor has been crucial in the Sky's late-season surge. Despite their loss to the Lynx, they're 7-3 in August, and have surged into fifth place in the standings, where they're just half a game out of third, and still have a strong chance of earning a first-round bye. But even if they don't, they've already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.