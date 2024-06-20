Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made WNBA history on Thursday as she registered her seventh consecutive double-double against the Dallas Wings -- the longest streak ever for a rookie.

Reese registered 10 points and 13 rebounds halfway through the third quarter against Wings. She came out strong and put up seven rebounds in the game's first eight minutes, six of which were defensive rebounds.

The former LSU Tiger just surpassed the six-game double-double streaks set by Tina Charles in 2010 and Cindy Brown in 1998. Charles' 22 double-doubles is still the rookie season record, which she set in 2010. Reese has already put up eight double-doubles and has 26 games remaining in the regular season.

Despite seeing some struggles finishing around the basket, Reese has been a well-rounded rookie contributing on both ends of the court, averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 boards per game. She ranks top five in the WNBA in rebounds, while leading everyone in offensive rebounds.

This is an impressive achievement, but Reese has been getting it done since she was playing for Kim Mulkey in college. Reese registered an NCAA single-season record of 34 double-doubles during the 2022-23 season when she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and lifted the Tigers to their first national championship.

Sylvia Fowles, another LSU alum who put up a record 193 double-doubles during her WNBA career, nicknamed Reese "Ms. Double-Double Queen" in 2023.