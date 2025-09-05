The Chicago Sky have suspended Angel Reese due to detrimental comments she made about her teammates, the team announced on Friday. Reese will sit out the first half of the Sky's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Reese made waves by calling out her teammates in the midst of a disappointing season. In response, the Sky have chosen to suspend their star player for a half.

"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the team said in a statement.

"Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during the league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces. The matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

Chicago is 10-30 and has been eliminated from playoff contention. As her second WNBA season comes to an end, Reese is fed up with losing and called on the organization to make changes to the roster.

"I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.

"I'm willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason. So it's going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can't settle for what we have this year."

Reese also made comments about specific teammates, and in one instance, expressed concern about Courtney Vandersloot's age.

"We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at," Reese said. "I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before."

Reese has since apologized for her comments, saying that they were "taken out of context." The Sky star added that her teammates have "busted their ass" as much as she has.

This first-half suspension now means Reese will miss the Sky's next three halves of basketball. She was suspended for Friday night's game against the Fever because she surpassed the technical foul limit.