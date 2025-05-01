The 2025 WNBA preseason schedule will get underway Friday with two games, including the Chicago Sky's matchup against the Brazilian national team, which will take place on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge.

The game, which was announced back in January, is part of a growing trend of WNBA teams going to their star players' college towns for preseason games. Friday's contest was originally planned as a homecoming for Angel Reese, who led LSU to a national championship in 2023. It will now also include Hailey Van Lith, who spent one season with Reese at LSU and was selected No. 11 overall in the 2025 draft by the Sky.

In addition, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, who hails from Brazil, will get to play against her national team teammates.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Brazilian national team

Date: Friday, May 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ION | Streaming: WNBA League Pass

What the players are saying

"I'm very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU," Reese said in a press release when the game was announced. "It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can't wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans."

"I am so excited to play against my former Brazilian national team," Cardoso said. "Brazil has played such an important role in my life and has shaped the person I am today. Playing for the Sky against my former team gives me a wonderful opportunity to connect with my roots and play in front of old friends and teammates back home."

What to watch for

The result is obviously inconsequential, but this game will give us our first glimpse of the new-look Sky, who were extremely busy during the offseason.

Tyler Marsh has replaced Teresa Weatherspoon as coach, Ariel Atkins, Courtney Vandersloot, Rebecca Allen and Kia Nurse have arrived as new veteran presences and Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld are the newest recruits via the draft. (No. 10 pick Ajša Sivka did not arrive for training camp, and it's unclear if she'll play with the team this season.)

All of the Sky's moves this winter were made with one thing in mind: building a better and more competitive environment for Cardoso and Reese. What sort of leap will those two make in their second season? Friday's game will give us something of an idea.