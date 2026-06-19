Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings preview: Sky look to snap losing skid against Paige Bueckers and soaring Wings

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Chicago Sky for their second meeting of the season on Saturday night. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

Just a few days after a lopsided 96-66 win over the Las Vegas Aces, the Wings took a 91-80 road loss to the Golden State Valkyries. Their inconsistency has led them to a 9-6 overall record, but performances like the one against the Aces certainly give this team hope, especially with rookie Azzi Fudd getting more comfortable on the court and Jessica Shepard having a breakout season. Dallas has not lost back-to-back games since the first week of the season, and will look to extend that statistic on Saturday night.

Chicago has a 4-10 overall record, and their rough start even led veteran Sylar Diggins to call out her team's "loser mentality" earlier this month. The team has lost nine of its last 10 after starting 3-1 and is currently on a five-match skid. However, things could be looking up. In their last two games, the Sky pushed the Indiana Fever to overtime and then pushed the New York Liberty to the brink on Wednesday -- they fell 96-95, but rookie Sydney Taylor's had a shot to win it at the buzzer.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings

Date: Saturday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, TX

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds (via FanDuel): Wings -9.5, O/U: 169.5

Last meeting

The Wings took a 99-89 victory in Chicago when the teams met on May 20, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Sky. That was Chicago's first game without leading scorer Rickea Jackson, who is out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Dallas star Paige Bueckers scored a team high 24 points while Jessica Shepard registered her second career triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky's effort with a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting while adding 11 rebounds to complete what was her second consecutive double-double.

Sydney Taylor is a bright spot for the Sky

The Sky rookie had been coming off the bench all season, but she made the most out of her first career start with 24 points against the Liberty and almost hit the game-winning bucket. After that performance, the former UMass and Louisville guard made her debut in the CBS Sports rookie rankings.

That was not a fluke, as in the previous game Taylor scored 30 points on 10 of 14 shooting in just 21 minutes in the 114-106 overtime loss against the Fever. She became just the second WNBA player in league history to score at least 30 points in 21 or fewer minutes. Taylor went from being undrafted to possibly becoming one of the most important players for the Sky as they look to turn their season around.

Jessica Shepard is a role player no more

While the Sky might have found a gem in Taylor, the Wings scored big with the addition of Shepard this offseason. She was primarily a role player for the Minnesota Lynx, but now she is flourishing in Dallas and is so far the frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award. Per CBS Sports' Lindsay Gibbs, Shepard might even be in the MVP conversation.

Shepard had a triple-double last time the Wings faced Chicago, and then notched her second one of the season in a 95-87 win against the Aces with 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 steals. Shepard will enter Saturday's game with four consecutive double-doubles. She leads the league in triple-doubles -- in fact, she's the only player in the league to have one in 2026 -- and is tied with Angel Reese for the most double-doubles.

While leading scorer Paige Bueckers and No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd might be dominating a lot of the headlines for the Wings this season, Shepard can no longer be overlooked.