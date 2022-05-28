The Las Vegas Aces will try to keep dealing out losses when they visit the reigning champion Chicago Sky for a WNBA showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Aces (7-1) have been the best team in the league so far and lead the WNBA in scoring. They have won five straight games, dropping 100 points in the past two, including a 104-76 drubbing of the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday. The Sky (4-2) also can score with any team and get key contributions from more than a half-dozen players. They have won four of their past five, including a 95-90 victory against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. This could be a preview of the WNBA Finals, between an Aces team that is shooting the lights out and a Sky squad that is one of the deepest in the league.

Aces vs. Sky spread: Aces -2.5

Aces vs. Sky over-under: 168.5 points

Aces: Jackie Young is second in the league in scoring, and Kelsey Plum ranks sixth.

Sky: Candace Parker, in her 15th WNBA season, averages 16.6 points for her career.

Why the Aces can cover



Las Vegas has been tough to beat under the direction of Becky Hammon. The Aces lead the league in scoring at 93.3 points per game and are the best-shooting team in the WNBA. They are 5 percent better than any other team from 3-point range at 41.5 and lead in field-goal percentage at 48. Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum are thriving in Hammon's perimeter-based approach, with Young averaging 19.3 points and being mentioned in early MVP conversations.

Plum scores 18.1 per contest and hits 47.3 percent of her 3-point tries, leading the league with 26 in the eight games. Chelsea Gray hits at a 45.8-percent clip, and Young has hit half of her tries (12 of 24). Las Vegas also has strong rebounders in Dearica Hamby and A'ja Wilson, who have combined for 124 defensive boards. Hamby gets 9.6 overall and chips in 13.1 points, while Wilson leads the league in blocked shots (20) and is third on the team in scoring at 15.8.

Why the Sky can cover

Chicago can get points from anywhere, and it has three WNBA Finals MVPs in its starting lineup. Kahleah Copper was the award winner last season and is averaging 12 points in her first two games after wrapping up a strong season overseas. Candace Parker and newcomer Emma Meesseman are the others, and Azura Stevens also plays a big role. Parker, the 36-year-old two-time league MVP, leads the Sky in scoring (14.3), rebounding (7.7) and assists (5.2).

Parker gets plenty of help, with eight players averaging at least 8.8 points and Courtney Vandersloot leading the WNBA in assists (8.3). Chicago is third in the league in scoring at 84 per game and allows almost three points fewer than the Aces (77.3-80.2). Stevens is second on the team in scoring at 13.7, while Meesseman contributes 11.7 points and six rebounds. The Sky don't take a ton of 3-pointers, but Dana Evans (10.5 points) hits 44.4 percent of her tries.

