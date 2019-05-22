Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: How to watch WNBA season opener on CBS Sports Network

After a long and busy offseason, the 2019 WNBA season has arrived. And with it comes a brand new partnership between the league and CBS Sports Network. This season, for the first time, CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 regular season games as part of a multiyear agreement.

The first of those contests features the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx in the season opener for each team. It goes without saying that both squads will be eager to start off the season with a win, especially since they figure to be among the squads battling for the last few playoff spots this season. With only 34 regular season games in the WNBA, there's little margin for error, and every game counts.

How to watch Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Date: Saturday, May. 25

Saturday, May. 25 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)

CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Sky: The Sky have struggled in each of the past two seasons after superstar forward Elena Delle Donne forced her way out of town, winning just 25 games combined and missing out on the playoffs in both campaigns. They turned over a new leaf this season, though, hiring James Wade as their new head coach and GM, and have their sights set on a return to the postseason. They re-signed key players like Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, drafted the best shooter in the class in Katie Lou Samuelson and traded for veteran center Jantel Lavender. With injuries affecting most teams in the league, the Sky enter 2019 in good health, and with real reasons for positivity.

Lynx: This will be a strange season for one of the league's most successful franchises. Longtime point guard Lindsay Whalen retired, former MVP Maya Moore is sitting out the season for personal reasons and veteran forward Rebekkah Brunson is still sidelined due to a concussion. They've made a bunch of moves to try and bolster their roster, signing Karima Christmas-Kelly, trading for Odyssey Sims, Lexie Brown, Stephanie Talbot and Alaina Coates, and also got a steal in the draft when Napheesa Collier fell to them at No. 6 overall. With coach Cheryl Reeve still leading the way, and Sylvia Fowles commanding the paint, the Lynx will be competitive, but it will be interesting to see just how good this new-look squad will be this season.

Game prediction, pick

This is a tricky one to pick. The Lynx only had two preseason games, and neither were televised, so we really don't know what they're going to look like with so many new pieces. Still, they're at home and will have the best player on the floor in Fowles, so the safe bet is to ride with them.

Pick: Lynx 80, Sky 72