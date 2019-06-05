Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

The 2019 WNBA season continues on Wednesday night with just one game on the docket. The Washington Mystics and Elena Delle Donne will look to stay perfect in their new building when they welcome EDD's old team, the Chicago Sky, to town for an Eastern Conference showdown.

Both teams are 1-1 entering the game, and are each coming off a win. The Mystics took a loss in their opener to the Connecticut Sun, but were playing without Delle Donne, an MVP candidate. When she returned to the lineup for their second game, they crushed the Atlanta Dream.

As for the Sky, they also looked bad in their opener, losing a blowout to the Minnesota Lynx. From there, they bounced back with an exciting win over the surprisingly competitive Seattle Storm.

How to watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Wednesday, June 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Entertainment and Sports Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Sky: The Sky have hopes that they can get back to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016, as well as the first time in the franchise's history without Elena Delle Donne -- who, of course, they'll be facing in this game. To do that, they're going to have to find a way to win some games against top teams like the Mystics. Already, we've seen some ups and downs from this Sky team, which isn't too surprising considering they have a new coach, some new pieces and plenty of young players. The Mystics will be the best team they've played early on this season, and will be a good test for them.

Mystics: The Mystics opened their brand new arena in style last weekend with a completely dominant performance against the Dream in a rematch of last season's semifinal playoff series, which the Mystics won in five games. In that game they showed why they're one of the favorites to win it all this season. In EDD, they have perhaps the most versatile offensive player in the league, and also boast a robust supporting cast around her, especially with the return of Emma Meesseman, who sat out last season to focus on overseas commitments.

Game prediction, pick

With Elena Delle Donne healthy, the Mystics are one of the favorites to win the title, thanks in large part to their dynamic offense. They'll be too much for a Sky team that isn't known for their defense to handle, and should win by a comfortable margin.

Pick: Mystics 84, Sky 70