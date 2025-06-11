Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is one of the most talked about players in the WNBA, but that spotlight comes with a lot of negativity. However, her teammate Ariel Atkins had her back on Tuesday as she defended her from the criticism Reese is constantly getting.

"This is a 23-year-old kid and the amount of crap that she gets on a day-to-day [basis], she still shows up," Atkins said.

"This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. Her crown is heavy. [Y'all] want to come at her for the way that she acts -- she has to build the wall. She has to have the wall because if she doesn't, people will break her down. Not only just because of the way she looks, but it's because of the way she carries herself. ... She knows who she is and we ain't gone break her down for that. ... The kid's crown is heavy. Respect that."

Those comments came after the Sky suffered an 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty which dropped Chicago's record to 2-6. Reese had a productive night with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but she has been going through a sophomore slump while struggling with her efficiency and shooting under 36% from the field.

Reese was visibly emotional after hearing Atkins comments. The former LSU star was recently named the BET Sportswoman of the Year, joining Serena Williams as the only other athlete to win the award three times. She was asked about the recognition after the Liberty game and Reese expressed that she was grateful for the honor while also alluding to the negative comments there have been about how she wasn't deserving of it -- one of them being a social media post from boxer Claressa Shields who was also nominated for the award.

"It's great. ... Obviously, 'cause it's my third one, it really meant something to other people today, because it's me. And, I just focus on basketball," Reese said. "I come into work every day and work. I don't complain. I don't care about anything else. I have bad days. I haven't been playing well at all. I can sit around here and just mope around and point the finger, but it's been me. I take accountability. I come in every day and try to be better than the last and I know my teammates trust me. I know they have my back."

In that same press conference, Reese pointed out that most of the negativity she receives is online because in person people are generally nice.

"I get so much love in person," she said. "I haven't ever had a negative encounter in person, ever, and I've been going through this for three years. I've never had an encounter in person that was negative. People online are behind a keyboard for a reason and I don't worry about that stuff. I trust my work. My teammates trust me."