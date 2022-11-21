The Connecticut Sun have named Stephanie White as their new head coach, the team announced on Monday. White replaces long-time coach and general manager Curt Miller, who left in surprise fashon earlier this offseason to take over as the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

"Stephanie White is the right coach at the right time for our organization," Sun president Jen Rizzotti stated in a press release. "She's a proven winner that understands the high expectations we have within the Connecticut Sun organization and our fan base. She has been a part of championships as both a player and a coach, and that is the mentality I was looking to add. I'm excited for our players who will be under her guidance, and I look forward to supporting and welcoming her back to the WNBA."

White began her WNBA career as a player, spending six seasons in the league with the now-defunct Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever. Following her playing days, she began coaching, first at the collegiate level before joining the Chicago Sky as an assistant. She then later returned to the Fever as an assistant, before taking over as their head coach in 2015. She led the Fever to the Finals in 2015, where they lost to the Minnesota Lynx, and back to the playoffs in 2016. After those two seasons with the Fever, she went back to the NCAA, taking a job as the head coach of Vanderbilt, which she held until 2021.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Connecticut Sun family," White stated. "I have admired the organization from afar since its inception and am looking forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established. I want to thank Jen Rizzotti, Kevin Lowry and the Mohegan Tribal Council for this opportunity, and I look forward to working with a tremendous group of women toward the ultimate goal of winning a WNBA Championship."

White will take over a veteran group that lost in the Finals last season in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. With the core of the team -- Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner -- all signed for next season, the Sun will expect to contend again, and perhaps win the first championship in franchise history.

The Sun have made six consecutive playoff appearances, and have been to at least the semifinals in each of the last four seasons. Twice, in 2019 and 2022, they have reached the Finals, but they have no trophy to show for all that work. Will White be the coach to get them over the hump?