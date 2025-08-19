The WNBA pushed back on a proposed sale of the Connecticut Sun to a group led by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca, but team ownership continues to work toward a deal. ESPN's Alexa Philippou and Romona Shelburne report that the Mohegan Tribe, which owns the franchise, will present multiple options to the league to potentially salvage the sale.

The Mohegan Tribe has four likely proposals to the WNBA. The first is a full sale to the Pagliuca-led ownership group. The second is a sale to former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry and his group with the intention of keeping the team in Connecticut but moving to Hartford. The tribe will also consider selling a minority stake in the franchise or allowing the league to purchase it at full price and relocate from the Mohegan Reservation.

With the initial sale proposal came the intention for Pagliuca to relocate the Sun to Boston. That stipulation in particular led the WNBA to speak out, clarifying that "relocation decisions are made by the WNBA Board of Governors and not by individual teams" and that the league already has its own agenda for expansion cities, which does not include Boston.

The Mohegan Tribe is reportedly frustrated with the WNBA's stance and feels that the league wants a single solution. That is, the Sun's relocation to a market of the WNBA's choosing and at a value of its choosing. ESPN also reports that the WNBA offered -- ahead of Pagliuca's bid -- to purchase the team for $250 million, paving the way for the league to eventually sell it to an ownership group in one of its preferred expansion markets.

The Sun will remain in Connecticut for the 2026 season, team president Jennifer Rizzotti announced amid the longterm uncertainty. The franchise's season ticket renewal is up for next season and Rizoti said it received "positive feelings" from the fanbase about remaining in town for the 2026 campaign.

If the WNBA approves the Sun's sale to Pagliuca, it would come with the highest price tag for a women's sports franchise in U.S. history. Pagliuca submitted a $325 million bid and also intends to spend $100 million on a new practice facility in Boston. The Sun would play its home games at TD Garden, where it held two games over the last two years and sold out the arena on both occasions.

Connecticut is the WNBA's smallest market, and the Sun plays at Mohegan Sun Arena, which seats a modest 10,000 fans. The Sun relocated from Orlando in 2003 when the Mohegan Tribe purchased the franchise.