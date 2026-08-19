Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, will undergo arthroscopic surgery on her right knee and miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday. Fudd has not played since Aug. 5 due to ongoing knee soreness.

Fudd has dealt with significant injury issues throughout her career, particularly with her right knee. In high school, she tore her ACL and MCL in her right knee, a significant injury that required multiple surgeries. At UConn, she tore her right ACL again, as well as her meniscus, and missed the majority of her junior season. A minor right knee sprain also cost her multiple weeks as a senior.

In 30 games, Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. As of Wednesday, she leads the Wings in both 3s and steals, and is fourth on the team in scoring. Her absence will be a major blow to a Wings team that is just 2-7 since the All-Star break and has dropped to eighth place in the standings.

While the Wings are still almost certainly going to make the playoffs -- the have a four and a half game lead on the ninth-place Portland Fire for the final spot -- their chances of going on a postseason run without Fudd are slim.

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