The Dallas Wings were among the many WNBA franchises to enter the coaching carousel this offseason, firing Chris Koclanes after just one season at the helm as they looked for someone new to take over a team featuring Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.

On Thursday, word broke that they were hiring USF coach Jose Fernandez to make the leap from the college ranks after 25 years coaching the Bulls, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Fernandez went 485-317 in his 25 years in Tampa, leading USF to 10 NCAA Tournaments, including in eight of the last 11 seasons.

USF released a statement from CEO of athletics Rob Higgins confirming Fernandez's departure and thanking Fernandez for his 25 years in Tampa, building USF into a consistent contender for the NCAA Tournament.

"Women's basketball head coach Jose Fernandez has informed me of his decision to pursue an opportunity to coach at the next level in the WNBA," Higgins said. "While this is a bittersweet moment for our program, it is a well-deserved opportunity for Jose to realize a professional dream, and we are incredibly proud of him."

Higgins also announced USF would elevate Michele Woods-Baxter to head coach.

For Fernandez, he'll take over a Wings team that has talent, most notably Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, but struggled to a 10-34 record in 2025. His chief task will be building a contender around Bueckers and getting the most out of the talented young star.

Helping Fernandez to get quick buy-in from his star player will be his close relationship with UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who coached Bueckers at the college level.

"I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself," Auriemma said of Fernandez earlier this year. "He puts in the time and effort."

What the exact roster Fernandez will have to work with around Bueckers will be determined this offseason. The Wings, like every other team in the WNBA, have a large number of players hitting free agency, as most players in the league timed up their most recent contracts to end in anticipation of pay bumps under the new CBA.