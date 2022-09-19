The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons. Johnson's contract contained a team option for the 2023 season which the Wings decided not to pick up.

"While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship," Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said in a press release. "I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Johnson was hired prior to the 2021 season and went 32-36 in her time in charge of the club. She led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, their first .500 or better season since relocating to Dallas in 2016 and their first playoff win since 2009. The Wings were eliminated in the first round on each occasion, however, and ultimately those accomplishments were not enough for Johnson to keep the job.

The 2022 WNBA season wrapped up Sunday as the Las Vegas Aces closed out the Connecticut Sun for the first title in franchise history.