Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury after missing the last four games due to a concussion and an illness. Dallas coach Chris Koclanes said Bueckers will have no minutes restriction when she returns to the lineup after missing last weekend's game against the Minnesota Lynx due to an illness.

"She has been working behind the scenes," Koclanes said. "She is good to go. We will be all set for tomorrow."

Bueckers was sidelined following Dallas' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on May 29. Koclanes said Bueckers saw a doctor after telling the staff she had a headache.

"Just dealing with an illness and being extremely cautious and supportive as an organization," Koclanes said last week. "We hope to have her back soon."

The Wings have gone 0-4 without Bueckers in the lineup and currently have the worst record (1-9) in the league. Dallas' lone win this season came over the Connecticut Sun -- the team with the second-worst record in the WNBA.

The former No. 1 overall pick out of UConn is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds during the first six games of her professional career. Bueckers recorded 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals during her most recent outing against Chicago last month.

Dallas faces Phoenix on Wednesday, looking to break a five-game losing streak.