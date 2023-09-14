The Dallas Wings made a number of substantial changes in the offseason, including hiring new head coach Latricia Trammell, trading for Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield (and Diamond DeShields, though she missed the entire season due to injury) and drafting four players in the first round of the 2023 WNBA Draft. A successful season followed, as they won 20 games for the first time since 2008, when they still played in Detroit, and earned the No. 4 seed. Now, they'll look for their first playoff series win since 2009.

As for the Atlanta Dream, they are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and looking to win their first series since 2016. The regular season was not quite as successful in the Peach State, however, as the Dream struggled to find any consistency and finished under .500 for a fifth consecutive season. More worryingly for the playoffs, they were 2-13 against the top-four teams, including 0-3 versus the Wings.

Ahead of this first-round series, here's everything you need to know:

(4) Dallas Wings vs. (5) Atlanta Dream

Game 1:

Date: Friday, Sept. 15 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 15 | 9:30 p.m. ET Location: College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas

College Park Center -- Arlington, Texas TV channel: ESPN 2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

ESPN 2 | fubo (try for free) Odds: Wings -6 | O/U: 169.5

Game 2: Dream at Wings, Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- 7 p.m. ET

Game 3*: Wings at Dream, Friday, Sept. 22 -- TBD

*If necessary

Players to watch

Wings: Satou Sabally

The Wings made a big step forward this season in large part because of Sabally's emergence as an All-WNBA caliber player. She is the front-runner for Most Improved Player, and joined Candace Parker as the only player in league history to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for an entire season. She is the Wings' best and most versatile player and will need to have a big series to get them through to the semifinals.

Dream: Rhyne Howard

The reigning Rookie of the Year had an up and down season. There were some incredible heights, such as her career-high 43 points against the Los Angeles Sparks, but she once again struggled to score with any sort of consistent efficiency. Whether or not she gets hot might determine the outcome of this series. In the regular season, the Dream were 12-5 when she shot 40% or better and 6-16 when she was under that mark (she missed one game).

Keys to the series

How do the Dream score enough?

The Wings boasted one of the most electric offenses in the league this season, led by Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard, all of whom averaged at least 16 points per game; only the Aces had as many players average that many points. As a team, the Wings scored 106.9 points per 100 possessions, which was good for the third-best offensive rating in the league. Though not super efficient, they play fast, take care of the ball and create a tremendous amount of extra possessions by rebounding 36.9% of their misses -- the best mark in the league.

On the other hand, the Dream are the worst offensive team in the playoffs. They finished ninth in offensive rating (99.7), 10th in true shooting percentage (52.7) and seventh in turnover percentage (17.6). About the only thing they do well is get to the free throw line, where they finished first in free throw rate (0.320). To make matters worse, they've lost their best defender, Nia Coffey, for the remainder of the season.

All of which brings up the question, how do the Dream score enough to keep up with the Wings? The short answer is, they probably don't.

Rebounding

Rebounding is not the most exciting aspect of basketball. It requires a ton of hard, physical work that often goes unnoticed and under-discussed. It is important, though, and can win you games, and even playoff series, as the Wings and Dream are likely to find out in the coming week.

If the Wings are allowed to dominate the glass like they have for most of the season, the Dream are going to have a tough time pulling off the upset. The Wings' most significant advantage on the boards is on the offensive end, where they led the league with an astounding 36.9 offensive rebound rate. Teaira McCowan (3.5 per game), Satou Sabally (2.3) and Natasha Howard (2.1) were all among the top 10 in offensive rebounds per game; that trio alone averaged more offensive boards than four teams. With all of those extra chances around the basket, it's no surprise the Wings also led the league in second-chance points (14.8 per game) and points in the paint (42.3).

The Dream, to their credit, have been a solid rebounding team all season, and finished fifth in defensive rebounding percentage at 72.6, and allowed just 10.6 second-chance points per game, which ranked fourth. Much of that success, though, is predicated on their wings crashing in to help out Cheynne Parker. The likes of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are going to need to have an excellent series on the glass to keep their team from getting dramatically out-rebounded.

How much does regular season matter?

Heading into this matchup it's worth considering a few stats and results from the regular season:

1. On the final day, the Wings cruised past the Dream for a 94-77 win. That was the third of three comfortable victories for the Wings over the Dream in their season series, which they won with an average margin of 12.3 points.

2. Including their 0-3 record against the Wings, the Dream went 2-13 against the top-four teams this season, who were the only squads that finished .500 or better.

3. The Dream were 8-12 away from home this season, which is the second-worst mark among all playoff teams. In those games their offense was even worse than usual, scoring 96.7 points per 100 possessions; only the last-place Mercury had a worst offense on the road.

There's a danger in reading too much into regular season matchups, but all told the numbers look concerning for the Dream. At the same time, it's a short series and all they need to do is win one of the first two games to have the decider at home.

Prediction

Neither of these teams have been particularly trustworthy during the regular season, but the Wings have some real matchup advantages and a far superior offense. The Dream won't be able to keep up. Pick: Wings in 2