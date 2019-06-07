Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: How to watch the WNBA on CBS Sports Network

There are just two games on the WNBA docket for Friday night, and the action will start in the Midwest with a matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever.

After plenty of changes for the Dallas Wings in the offseason, highlighted by being forced to trade away Liz Cambage, expectations weren't very high. But even though they have started the season off 0-2, they've been more competitive than most people anticipated.

So have the Indiana Fever. The worst team in the league last season, the Fever didn't win their second game until mid-July. This season, they're off to a 2-1 start that for the time being has them tied for third place. It's still super early, of course, but the Fever have some things going for them.

How to watch Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Date: Friday, June 7

Friday, June 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Storylines



Wings: The Wings are almost a completely different team from last season. Liz Cambage is gone, of course, after her trade request was honored, Skylar Diggins-Smith is still out as she recovers from giving birth and they have a new head coach in Brian Agler. And though they've started off 0-2, they're perhaps a bit unlucky not to be 2-0. Their two losses are by a combined seven points, including a bit of a controversial defeat to the first-place Minnesota Lynx. This team doesn't have the talent to be a serious contender, but it appears they'll be much more competitive than people thought heading into the season.

Fever: After going 0-10 to start last season, and now winning their second game until mid-July, the Fever are off to a 2-1 start this campaign. There's no question that playing the New York Liberty -- perhaps the worst team in the league -- twice in the opening two weeks has been beneficial in that regard, but still, wins are wins. This is another team that while nowhere near contender status looks to be a much tougher opponent than everyone was giving them credit for ahead of the season.

Game prediction, pick

This is a bit of a tricky game to predict. While both teams look to be more competitive than was expected, neither has enough talent to be super confident in what you're going to get from them on a night-to-night basis. So in this game we'll ride with the home team and take the Fever in a close one.

Pick: Fever 77, Wings 71